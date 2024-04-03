Britvic plc (BVIC )

Irish PSP Block Listing Interim Review



03-Apr-2024 / 09:57 GMT/BST



BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW To: The Financial Conduct Authority Date: 3 April 2024 1. Name of applicant: Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 2. Name of Scheme: Britvic Irish Profit Sharing Scheme 3. Period of Return: From: 26 September 2023 To: 2 April 2024 4. Balance under Scheme from Previous Return: 2,321,411 5. Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return): 0 6. Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period: 0 7. Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 2,321,411 8. Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission: 2,500,000 Ordinary shares of 20p each 19 December 2013 9. Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 249,478,964 Name of Contact / Signed by: Mollie Stoker, Company Secretary For and on behalf of Britvic plc Address of Contact: Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP2 4TZ Telephone Number: +44 (0)1442 284 400 -End-

