Britvic plc (BVIC )
SIP Block listing Interim Review

03-Apr-2024 / 09:53 GMT/BST

BLOCKLISTING INTERIM REVIEW

 

 

To:

The Financial Conduct Authority

 

Date:

3 April 2024

 

 

 

1.

Name of applicant:

Britvic plc

LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

2.

Name of Scheme:

Britvic Share Incentive Plan

 

 

3.

Period of Return:

From: 26 September 2023

To:  2 April 2024

 

 

4.

Balance under Scheme from Previous Return:

1,550,860

5.

Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return):

 

                 

0

6.

Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period:

 

0

7.

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

 

1,550,860

8.

Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission:

 

 

2,500,000

 

Ordinary shares of 20p each

 

          14 February 2006

 

9.

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:

 

                   249,478,964

Name of Contact / Signed by:

Mollie Stoker, Company Secretary   

For and on behalf of Britvic plc

 

Address of Contact:

Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way,

Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP2 4TZ

 

Telephone Number:

+44 (0)1442 284 400

 

             

 

 

-End-

 


