    BVIC   GB00B0N8QD54

BRITVIC PLC

(BVIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0N8QD54

Issuer Name

BRITVIC PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FMR LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Boston

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 08-Mar-2022
  2. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting rights

through financial

Total of both

Total number of

rights attached

instruments

in % (8.A +

voting rights

to shares (total

(total of 8.B 1 +

8.B)

held in issuer

of 8.A)

8.B 2)

Resulting

situation on the

date on which

5.658000

0.000000

5.658000

15149616

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of

previous

6.370000

6.370000

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of

Number of

Number of indirect

% of indirect

direct voting

% of direct voting

shares ISIN code(if

rights

voting rights

rights (DTR5.1)

voting rights

possible)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B0N8QD54

0

15149616

0.000000

5.658000

Sub Total 8.A

15149616

5.658000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

Number of voting rights that may

% of

be acquired if the instrument is

voting

instrument

date

period

exercised/converted

rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

Physical or cash

Number of

% of

financial

voting

date

period

settlement

voting rights

instrument

rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting

% of voting

rights through

financial

Total of both if it

rights if it equals

Ultimate

Name of controlled

instruments if it

equals or is higher

or is higher than

controlling person

undertaking

equals or is

than the notifiable

the notifiable

higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable

threshold

FMR LLC

FMR LLC

0.171000

0.171000%

FMR LLC

FIAM Holdings

0.171000

0.171000%

LLC

FMR LLC

FIAM LLC

0.171000

0.171000%

FMR LLC

FMR LLC

0.365000

0.365000%

FMR LLC

FIAM Holdings

0.365000

0.365000%

LLC

Fidelity

Institutional

FMR LLC

Asset

0.365000

0.365000%

Management

Trust

Company

FMR LLC

FMR LLC

4.829000

4.829000%

Fidelity

FMR LLC

Management

4.829000

4.829000%

& Research

Company LLC

FMR LLC

FMR LLC

0.294000

0.294000%

Fidelity

FMR LLC

Management

0.294000

0.294000%

Trust

Company

10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Threshold crossed by a controlled undertaking.

  1. Date of Completion
    09-Mar-2022
  2. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland.

Disclaimer

Britvic plc published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
