TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B0N8QD54
Issuer Name
BRITVIC PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
FMR LLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
Boston
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States of America
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
-
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 08-Mar-2022
-
Date on which Issuer notified
09-Mar-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
% of voting
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
through financial
|
|
Total of both
|
|
Total number of
|
|
|
|
rights attached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
instruments
|
|
in % (8.A +
|
|
voting rights
|
|
|
|
to shares (total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(total of 8.B 1 +
|
|
8.B)
|
|
held in issuer
|
|
|
|
of 8.A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.B 2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting
|
|
|
|
|
situation on the
|
|
|
|
|
date on which
|
5.658000
|
0.000000
|
5.658000
|
15149616
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or
|
|
|
|
|
reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
6.370000
|
|
6.370000
|
|
notification (if
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/Type of
|
Number of
|
Number of indirect
|
|
% of indirect
|
direct voting
|
% of direct voting
|
shares ISIN code(if
|
rights
|
voting rights
|
rights (DTR5.1)
|
voting rights
|
possible)
|
(DTR5.1)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
|
|
|
GB00B0N8QD54
|
0
|
15149616
|
0.000000
|
5.658000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.A
|
15149616
|
|
5.658000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/conversion
|
Number of voting rights that may
|
% of
|
be acquired if the instrument is
|
voting
|
instrument
|
date
|
period
|
exercised/converted
|
rights
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.B1
|
|
|
|
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/conversion
|
Physical or cash
|
Number of
|
% of
|
financial
|
voting
|
date
|
period
|
settlement
|
voting rights
|
instrument
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.B2
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
|
|
|
% of voting
|
|
|
|
% of voting
|
rights through
|
|
|
|
financial
|
Total of both if it
|
|
|
rights if it equals
|
Ultimate
|
Name of controlled
|
instruments if it
|
equals or is higher
|
or is higher than
|
controlling person
|
undertaking
|
equals or is
|
than the notifiable
|
the notifiable
|
|
|
higher than the
|
threshold
|
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
notifiable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
threshold
|
|
FMR LLC
|
FMR LLC
|
0.171000
|
|
0.171000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
FMR LLC
|
FIAM Holdings
|
0.171000
|
|
0.171000%
|
LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FMR LLC
|
FIAM LLC
|
0.171000
|
|
0.171000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
FMR LLC
|
FMR LLC
|
0.365000
|
|
0.365000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
FMR LLC
|
FIAM Holdings
|
0.365000
|
|
0.365000%
|
LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fidelity
|
|
|
|
|
Institutional
|
|
|
|
FMR LLC
|
Asset
|
0.365000
|
|
0.365000%
|
Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FMR LLC
|
FMR LLC
|
4.829000
|
|
4.829000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fidelity
|
|
|
|
FMR LLC
|
Management
|
4.829000
|
|
4.829000%
|
& Research
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FMR LLC
|
FMR LLC
|
0.294000
|
|
0.294000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fidelity
|
|
|
|
FMR LLC
|
Management
|
0.294000
|
|
0.294000%
|
Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Threshold crossed by a controlled undertaking.
-
Date of Completion
09-Mar-2022
-
Place Of Completion