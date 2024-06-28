INTRODUCTION OUR CULTURE OUR PROPERTIES OUR STAKEHOLDERS APPENDIX

Brixmor Property Group is committed to providing our stakeholders with transparent, robust, and comprehensive reporting on our Corporate Responsibility (CR) initiatives, goals, and performance.

This CR Report contains both quantitative and qualitative updates on our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) program for calendar year 2023.

Additional information on Corporate Responsibility at Brixmor is available in the 2023 10-K (filed on February 12, 2024), 2023 Proxy (filed on March 14, 2024), and the Corporate Responsibility section of our website.