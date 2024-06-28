2023
Corporate
Responsibility
Report
INTRODUCTION
OUR CULTURE
OUR PROPERTIES
OUR STAKEHOLDERS
APPENDIX
2023 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
Contents
ntroduction
3
Our Properties
23
About this Report
Case Study: Upgrading Our Shopping Centers
Letter from the CEO
Reducing Our Impact
About Brixmor
Energy Efficiency
Corporate Responsibility Strategy
Water Conservation
Stakeholder Engagement
Waste Management
Materiality Assessment
Solar Energy and Energy Purchasing
2023 Corporate Responsibility Performance
Sustainable Transportation
Selected 2023 CR Performance Indicators
At Our Properties
Proudly Owned by Brixmor
CORE Playbook
Our Culture
12
Health and Safety
Case Study: Acting Like Owners
Disaster Recovery
Culture of Performance
Green Leasing
Addressing Climate Change
Growth and Development
Governance
Health and Well-Being
Metrics and Targets
Celebrating a Culture of Inclusion
Strategy and Risk Management
Promotions and Fair Pay
Designing for the Future
Corporate Governance
Case Study: Relevant to the Communities
Corporate Responsibility Oversight
Cybersecurity
Our Stakeholders
37
Positioned for Growth Disciplined Capital Allocation At the Center
Case Study: Merchants That Thrive True Retail Partnerships
Tenant and Supplier Relationships Case Study: Competitive Environment
Appendix46
Inventory Boundary
Independent Assurance Statement
2023 Corporate Responsibility Performance
Selected 2023 CR Performance Indicators
Social Performance Indicators
Environmental Performance Indicators
United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Content Index
Sustainability Accounting Standards Board
(SASB) Index
Introduction
Corporate responsibility is a core component of our vision to be the center of the communities we serve.
3
INTRODUCTION
OUR CULTURE
OUR PROPERTIES
OUR STAKEHOLDERS
APPENDIX
About
This Report
Brixmor Property Group is committed to providing our stakeholders with transparent, robust, and comprehensive reporting on our Corporate Responsibility (CR) initiatives, goals, and performance.
This CR Report contains both quantitative and qualitative updates on our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) program for calendar year 2023.
Additional information on Corporate Responsibility at Brixmor is available in the 2023 10-K (filed on February 12, 2024), 2023 Proxy (filed on March 14, 2024), and the Corporate Responsibility section of our website.
2023 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
Reporting Standards
This CR Report was prepared in alignment with standards from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standard.
This report contains environmental performance data for assets, areas, and activities under Brixmor's organizational boundary, using the operational control approach as defined in the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard. Under this approach, Brixmor's Scope 1 direct and Scope 2 indirect emissions include emissions from Brixmor offices and portions of shopping centers over which the Company applies operating policies and has day-to-day property management responsibilities. Brixmor's Scope 3 emissions include emissions from all other activities occurring within the Company's value chain and not otherwise captured as part of Scope 1 or Scope 2 disclosures.
An independent third party has verified selected environmental and social performance data in this report to assure reliable, consistent, and comparable information.
4
INTRODUCTION
OUR CULTURE
OUR PROPERTIES
OUR STAKEHOLDERS
APPENDIX
2023 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
Letter from the CEO
"Brixmor's vision for sustainable growth recognizes the importance of corporate responsibility in delivering positive outcomes for our
Since 2019, we have utilized this report to highlight the ways in which our corporate responsibility principles are embedded in all aspects of the successful execution our business plan. We appreciate your interest in Brixmor and how we pursue our purpose of owning and creating centers that are the "center of the communities we serve."
We believe that prioritizing corporate responsibility is critical to delivering consistent, sustainable growth. We therefore focus not only on the integration of these principles within our organization, but also on how these CR initiatives improve the social, economic, and environmental well-being of each of our stakeholders, which include our team, our shareholders, our tenants, and the communities our centers serve. We believe that the thoughtful execution of corporate responsibility drives measurable, positive outcomes in each pillar of our business strategy: Our Culture, Our Properties, and Our Stakeholders. These outcomes include:
- Our exceptional employee culture, reflected in an employee retention rate of 86% and an employee satisfaction rate of 99%;
- The successful execution of sustainable initiatives at our properties, reflected in the 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions relative to our 2018 baseline, meeting our SBTi goal seven years ahead of schedule; and
- Our outstanding financial stewardship, reflected in our strong balance sheet and continued bottom line growth in Nareit FFO and our quarterly dividend.
Thanks to the dedicated execution of our team, our platform is ready to meet new regulatory requirements and adapt to a changing macroeconomic landscape. We will remain disciplined in our focus to responsibly serve the needs of our communities and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders, and furthermore, we will continue to challenge ourselves to deepen the integration between corporate responsibility and our business to drive sustainable growth and outperformance.
Throughout the report, you will find case studies that illustrate each aspect of our mission and the people and teams behind that work. Our employees exemplify our culture of ownership, where each team member combines their professional expertise with personal initiative to make decisions that drive our portfolio of shopping centers to be the center of the communities we serve.
stakeholders."
Jim Taylor,
Chief Executive
Officer & President
5
INTRODUCTION
OUR CULTURE
OUR PROPERTIES
OUR STAKEHOLDERS
APPENDIX
About Brixmor
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates one of America's largest publicly-traded portfolios of open-air shopping centers, with 362 high-quality properties comprising more than 64 million square feet of gross leasable area across 30 states.
We strive to create and maintain properties that are the center of the communities we serve, by connecting
dynamic, relevant retail with unique local culture. We are home to a diverse mix of more than
5,000 national, regional, and local businesses, including many non-discretionary and value- oriented retailers. Our tenant mix and proximity to households ideally position our centers to meet the needs of today's consumers by providing
a brick and mortar shopping experience and efficient last mile distribution solution.
2023 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
Our Vision
To be the center of the communities we serve by matching vibrant retailers with thriving communities
Our Mission
Deliver compelling total returns to our shareholders by
Acting Like Owners
Aggressively managing and
Upgrading Our
Shopping Centers
To make them
Relevant To The
Communities
They serve with
Merchants That Thrive
In a dynamic and
Competitive Environment
6
INTRODUCTION
OUR CULTURE
OUR PROPERTIES
OUR STAKEHOLDERS
APPENDIX
2023 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
Corporate Responsibility Strategy
Our CR strategy is integrated throughout our organization and is framed in three pillars that form the foundation for how we plan, think, and act.
Our Culture
Who we are
Our Culture values talented professionals who thrive in an inclusive environment founded on integrity, transparency, and accountability. We empower employees to act like owners and expect them to uphold the highest ethical standards.
We provide extensive training opportunities for continual personal and professional growth and success. In addition, we believe that building a team that reflects, respects, and celebrates diversity in all forms makes us stronger and better in everything we do.
Our Properties
What we do
Our Properties reflect and respond to the unique character and needs of each local community, from physical attributes to merchandise mix.
Our focus on implementing sustainability initiatives, such as on- site renewable energy, LED lighting, smart irrigation, and electric vehicle charging stations, minimizes our environmental impact through reduced electricity consumption, water usage, and greenhouse gas emissions.
Our Stakeholders
Who we serve
Our Stakeholders, including our communities, employees, tenants, suppliers and vendors, and investors, drive our vision to be the center of the communities we serve.
We believe that matching vibrant retailers with thriving communities will drive sustainable long-term growth and value creation for all stakeholders.
7
INTRODUCTION
OUR CULTURE
OUR PROPERTIES
OUR STAKEHOLDERS
APPENDIX
2023 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
Stakeholder Engagement
In order to drive long-term growth and value creation, we consistently and actively engage with our stakeholders to ensure that our business reflects their needs.
Stakeholder Group
Engagement Approach
Discussion Topics
Employees
•
Biennial employee survey
•
Performance and benefits
•
Mentorship Program
• Engagement and job satisfaction
• Annual talent development process
• Personal and professional development
•
Annual performance reviews
•
Diversity and inclusion
• "Big Brain" events and other programming focused on personal and professional development
• Health, wellness, and safety
• Employee-led initiatives, such as the Employee Resource Group, book clubs, and community service campaigns
Tenants
•
Consistent in person and virtual communication with representatives of our retail partners
•
Property-specific attributes
•
Biennial tenant survey
•
Health and safety
•
Tenant resources webpage
•
Sustainability initiatives
• Email, social media, and blog posts
•
Tenant satisfaction
Investors
•
Financial and CR disclosures
• Business strategy and industry trends
• Conferences and one-on-one meetings
• Financial and operational performance and
•
Property tours
expectations
• CR performance and initiatives
Communities
•
Direct dialogue with communities and municipalities
• Center design, tenant mix, and amenities
• Strategic partnerships with federal and local organizations
•
Local economic development
• Company-wide Day of Service, elective employee service days, charity events, and sponsorships
•
Philanthropy and volunteerism
•
Disaster relief assistance
Suppliers and Vendors
•
Supplier Code of Conduct included in new contracts
•
Procurement
• Regular review meetings with key national partners
•
Health and safety
•
Biennial supplier surveys
•
Sustainability initiatives
8
INTRODUCTION
OUR CULTURE
OUR PROPERTIES
OUR STAKEHOLDERS
APPENDIX
2023 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
Materiality Assessment
Brixmor utilizes a materiality assessment to focus our CR strategy on the topics with the highest potential impact to internal and external stakeholders.
The materiality assessment was conducted via survey of nearly 200 stakeholders in 2021. The matrix to the right plots the responses from external stakeholders against internal stakeholders, with the topics considered to have the highest level of impact at the top-right corner, and the topics with the lowest level of impact in the bottom-left corner.
This report highlights Brixmor's initiatives related to the most material topics identified in 2021. We will continue to disclose initiatives and performance related to these key topics in our CR disclosures. The next materiality assessment is scheduled for 2024.
stakeholders
of impact +
External
- Level
4
2
11
3
13
10
5
14
12
9
8
7
6
15
19 18 17 16
20
-
Level of impact +
Internal stakeholders
Our Culture
1 Business Ethics
5 Employee Engagement and Satisfaction
1
6
Cybersecurity
7
Diversity and Inclusion
9 Employee Training and Development
10 Employee Health and Well-Being
Our Properties
2 Health and Safety (asset level)
11 Sustainable Redevelopments
- Reduction of Directly Controlled Energy Use
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- Water Conservation
- Sustainable Corporate Operations
- Waste Management
- Reduction of Indirectly Controlled
Energy Use (Scope 3)
20 Green Building Certifications
Our Stakeholders
- Corporate Governance
- Tenant Engagement and Satisfaction
8 Community Engagement
- Climate Change Risks and Opportunities
- Responsible Procurement
9
INTRODUCTION
OUR CULTURE
OUR PROPERTIES
OUR STAKEHOLDERS
APPENDIX
2023 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT
2023 Corporate Responsibility
Performance
Achieved
On Track
Needs Focus
Brixmor has set ambitious Corporate Responsibility goals in each pillar of our CR strategy. This table summarizes progress made as of December 31, 2023.
Brixmor has aligned our CR goals with the following eight specific United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These SDGs provide a framework for addressing issues that are important to our CR strategy and focus our efforts in areas where we believe we can have the greatest impact.
Target
Status
Progress
Our Culture
Maintain a minimum employee satisfaction score of 90% on the biennial all employee survey (2022 survey results shown)
99%
Provide culture training (including ethics and diversity) to 100% of employees annually
100%
Increase community volunteer participation to 100% by 2025
97%
Provide performance evaluations and talent development reviews for 100% of employees annually
100%
Achieve 90% employee participation annually in at least one company-sponsored health and well-being initiative
65%
Achieve a minimum of 45 training hours average per employee annually
63.7 hours
Support Diversity and Inclusion initiatives
See page 17-18for details
Our Properties
Install electric vehicle charging stations at 25% of portfolio by 2025
Achieve on-site renewable energy capacity reaching 20 megawatts by 2025
Achieve "Proudly Owned" status for 85% of properties by 2025⁜1
Reduce like-for-like common area water consumption by 15% by 2025
Upgrade all properties to LED lighting by 2025
Reduce GHG emissions by 50% by 2030 for areas under our operational control (compared to 2018 baseline)2
Achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2045 for areas under our operational control2
16%
11.2 MW
61%
42%
96%
50%
21,358 metric tons
1Adjustment to goal reflects current pace of value enhancing reinvestment and capital recycling activities
2Refers to Brixmor's Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions
Our Stakeholders
Stabilize $1.3B+ value enhancing reinvestment projects positively impacting our communities by 2025 (since 2016)
$1.0B
Achieve tenant satisfaction rating of 90% for Brixmor in our biennial tenant survey by 2026 (2022 survey results shown)
71%
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Brixmor Property Group Inc. published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 04:34:06 UTC.