Substantial portfolio enhancement achieved since
year-end 2015
Rationalized portfolio footprint
★ Dispositions: $2.6B harvested, 33% of 2015 portfolio has been sold
Key Portfolio Metrics
Properties
GLA (SF)
Number of CBSAs
Percent leased - Total
Percent leased - Small shop
ABR PSF
Small shop ABR PSF
Average grocer sales PSF
Population density (5-mile)
Average household income (5-mile)
At
At
Change
12/31/2015
6/30/2023
518
365
(153)
87M
65M
(25%)
173
107
(66)
92.6%
94.1%
+150bps
84.3%
89.4%
+510bps
$12.76
$16.60
+30%
$20.02
$26.10
+30%
~$555
~$700
+26%
187,000
213,000
+14%
$79,800
$106,000
+33%
★ Acquisitions: $1.0B of attractive, self-funded acquisitions
★ Clustered our portfolio and improved operational efficiency
★ Expect to generate more total NOI in 2023 than in 2015 from ~150
fewer assets
Highly accretive value-enhancing reinvestment
- $891M of accretive reinvestment projects stabilized at an 11% average incremental NOI yield
- ~$742M of estimated value creation from stabilized reinvestment projects
- $435M of accretive reinvestment projects in process at an 8% average incremental NOI yield
- 39% of current portfolio has been subject to or is actively under reinvestment
Delivering sector leading growth
Same Property NOI
New Lease Spreads
5-Year CAGR: 2019 - 2023E (midpoint)
3.2%
1.7%
BRX
Peer Average
2019
2020
2021
37%
36%
32%
28%
20%
BRX
2022 2Q23 TTM
22%
21%
21%
7%
14%
Peer Average
Deleveraging the balance sheet and improving financial flexibility
Term Loan Facility
Unsecured Notes
Secured Mortgages
Revolving Credit Facility
$5,961
$2,227
$1,218
$416
$2,100
$4,919
$4,419
$500
As of June 30, 2023:
- Fully unencumbered
- $1.3 billion of available liquidity
- Debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.1x compared to 7.3x at 12/31/2015
- No debt maturities until June 2024
At 12/31/2015
At 6/30/2023
PROPERTIES REINVESTEDIN
IN PROCESS PROJECTS
Springdale - Mobile, AL
Stratford Square - Bridgeport, CT
Coastal Way - Coastal Landing - Tampa, FL
Laurel Square - New York, NY
Barn Plaza - Philadelphia, PA
Cudahy Plaza - Los Angeles, CA
Center of Bonita Springs - Cape Coral, FL
Eastlake Plaza - Atlanta, GA
Middletown Plaza - New York, NY
Plymouth Square Shopping Center - Philadelphia, PA
Plaza By The Sea - Los Angeles, CA
Northgate Shopping Center - Deltona, FL
The Village at Mableton - Atlanta, GA
Rio Grande Plaza - Ocean City, NJ
Roosevelt Mall - Philadelphia, PA
Puente Hills Town Center - Los Angeles, CA
Cobblestone Village - Jacksonville, FL
Westridge Court - Chicago, IL
Collegetown Shopping Center - Philadelphia, PA
Dickson City Crossings - Scranton, PA
Upland Town Square - Riverside, CA
Normandy Square - Jacksonville, FL
WaterTower Plaza - Worcester, MA
Parkway Plaza - Binghamton, NY
Hillcrest Market Place - Spartanburg, SC
Vail Ranch Center - Riverside, CA
Shops at Palm Lakes - Miami, FL
Arborland Center - Ann Arbor, MI
College Plaza - New York, NY
Preston Park Village - Dallas, TX
Village at Mira Mesa - San Diego, CA
Granada Shoppes - Naples, FL
Hampton Village Centre - Detroit, MI
Dalewood I, II & III Shopping Center - New York, NY
Wynnewood Village - Dallas, TX
Lompoc Center - Santa Maria, CA
Marco Town Center - Naples, FL
Redford Plaza - Detroit, MI
Nesconset Shopping Center - New York, NY
Jones Plaza - Houston, TX
Gateway Plaza - Vallejo - Vallejo, CA
Pointe Orlando - Orlando, FL
Capitol Shopping Center - Concord, NH
Surrey Square Mall - Cincinnati, OH
Windvale Center - Houston, TX
Westminster City Center - Denver, CO
East Port Plaza - Port St. Lucie, FL
Bedford Grove - Manchester, NH
Brunswick Town Center - Cleveland, OH
STABILIZED PROJECTS
Northmall Centre - Tucson, AZ
Seminole Plaza - Tampa, FL
Berkshire Crossing - Pittsfield, MA
Riverhead - New York, NY
Milestone Plaza - Greenville, SC
Arbor - Broadway Faire - Fresno, CA
Tyrone Gardens - Tampa, FL
Westgate Plaza - Springfield, MA
Rockland Plaza - New York, NY
Belfair Towne Village - Hilton Head, SC
Gateway Plaza - Los Angeles, CA
Banks Station - Atlanta, GA
Perkins Farm Marketplace - Worcester, MA
Stewart Plaza - New York, NY
Greeneville Commons - Greeneville, TN
Montebello Plaza - Los Angeles, CA
Barrett Place - Atlanta, GA
Maple Village - Ann Arbor, MI
Suffolk Plaza - New York, NY
Kingston Overlook - Knoxville, TN
Ocean View Plaza - Los Angeles, CA
Stone Mountain Festival - Atlanta, GA
18 Ryan - Detroit, MI
Wallkill Plaza - Poughkeepsie, NY
The Commons at Wolfcreek - Memphis, TN
Briggsmore Plaza - Modesto, CA
Northside - Dalton, GA
Delco Plaza - Detroit, MI
Franklin Square - Charlotte, NC
Watson Glen Shopping Center - Nashville, TN
California Oaks Center - Riverside, CA
Wilmington Island - Savannah, GA
Delta Center - Lansing, MI
McMullen Creek Market - Charlotte, NC
Williamson Square - Nashville, TN
Plaza Rio Vista - Riverside, CA
Annex of Arlington - Chicago, IL
Marketplace @ 42 - Minneapolis, MN
Wendover Place - Greensboro, NC
Carmel Village - Corpus Christi, TX
Rose Pavilion - San Francisco, CA
Commons of Chicago Ridge - Chicago, IL
Roseville Center - Minneapolis, MN
Garner Towne Square - Raleigh, NC
Highland Village Town Center - Dallas, TX
Superior Marketplace - Boulder, CO
High Point Centre - Chicago, IL
Southport Centre I - VI - Minneapolis, MN
Parkway Plaza - Winston-Salem, NC
Preston Ridge - Dallas, TX
Arapahoe Crossings - Denver, CO
Rivercrest Shopping Center - Chicago, IL
Sun Ray Shopping Center - Minneapolis, MN
Brentwood Plaza - Cincinnati, OH
Webb Royal Plaza - Dallas, TX
Aurora Plaza - Denver, CO
Southfield Plaza - Chicago, IL
Westwind Plaza - Minneapolis, MN
Delhi Shopping Center - Cincinnati, OH
Braes Heights - Houston, TX
The Manchester Collection - Hartford, CT
Tinley Park Plaza - Chicago, IL
Ellisville Square - St. Louis, MO
Western Hills Plaza - Cincinnati, OH
Broadway - Houston, TX
Waterford Commons - Norwich, CT
Columbus Center - Columbus, IN
Seacoast Shopping Center - Boston, MA
Western Village - Cincinnati, OH
Clear Lake Camino South - Houston, TX
Regency Park - Jacksonville, FL
Market Centre - Elkhart, IN
Tri-City Plaza - Boston, MA
Southland Shopping Center - Cleveland, OH
Crossroads Centre - Pasadena - Houston, TX
Century Plaza - Miami, FL
Speedway Super Center - Indianapolis, IN
Willow Springs Plaza - Manchester, NH
Crown Point - Columbus, OH
Hearthstone Corners - Houston, TX
Coconut Creek Plaza - Miami, FL
Sagamore Park Centre - Lafayette, IN
Old Bridge Gateway - New York, NY
Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza - Toledo, OH
Jester Village - Houston, TX
Marketplace at Wycliffe - Miami, FL
Haymarket Square - Des Moines, IA
Springfield Place - New York, NY
Whitehall Square - Allentown, PA
Maplewood - Houston, TX
Freedom Square - Naples, FL
Westchester Square - Kansas City, MO
Cross Keys Commons - Philadelphia, PA
Park Hills Plaza - Altoona, PA
Northtown Plaza - Houston, TX
Park Shore Plaza - Naples, FL
West Loop Shopping Center - Manhattan, KS
Marlton Crossing - Philadelphia, PA
Collegeville Shopping Center - Philadelphia, PA
Orange Grove - Houston, TX
Beneva Village Shoppes - North Port, FL
Florence Plaza - Square - Cincinnati, OH
The Shoppes at Cinnaminson - Philadelphia, PA
County Line Plaza - Philadelphia, PA
Tanglewilde Center - Houston, TX
Venice Village - North Port, FL
North Dixie Plaza - Elizabethtown, KY
Hamilton Plaza - Trenton, NJ
Ivyridge - Philadelphia, PA
Texas City Bay - Houston, TX
Hunter's Creek Plaza - Orlando, FL
London Marketplace - London, KY
Cayuga Mall - Ithaca, NY
Pilgrim Gardens - Philadelphia, PA
Hanover Square - Richmond, VA
Ventura Downs - Orlando, FL
Stony Brook I & II - Louisville, KY
Falcaro's Plaza - New York, NY
Village at Newtown - Philadelphia, PA
Tuckernuck Square - Richmond, VA
Downtown Publix - Port St. Lucie, FL
Fox Run - Washington, DC
Highridge Plaza - New York, NY
Warminster Towne Center - Philadelphia, PA
Hunting Hills - Roanoke, VA
Clearwater Mall - Tampa, FL
Lynn Marketplace - Boston, MA
Mamaroneck Centre - New York, NY
Whitemarsh Shopping Center - Philadelphia, PA
Hilltop Plaza - Virginia Beach, VA
Lake St. Charles - Tampa, FL
Points West Plaza - Boston, MA
Parkway Plaza - New York, NY
Island Plaza - Charleston, SC
Milestone Plaza - Greenville, SC
