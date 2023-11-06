Brixmor Property Group Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its operations primarily through, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). The Company owns and operates open-air retail portfolios by gross leasable area (GLA) in the United States, comprised primarily of community and neighborhood shopping centers. Its portfolio consists of approximately 373 shopping centers (the Portfolio) totaling over 66 million square feet of GLA. The Company's projects include Dickson City Crossings, East Port Plaza, Fox Run, Gateway Plaza, Old Bridge Gateway, Pointe Orlando, Shops at Palm Lakes, Stewart Plaza, Tinley Park Plaza, Tyrone Gardens, Vail Ranch Center, Venice Village, Village at Mira Mesa and Westminster City Center. The Company's national portfolio is primarily located within established trade areas in the top 50 Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) in the United States.

Sector Commercial REITs