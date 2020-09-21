Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Brixmor Property Group Inc.    BRX

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC.

(BRX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brixmor Property : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Teleconference Dates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that it will release its 2020 third quarter earnings on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after the market close. Brixmor will host a teleconference on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET.

Event: Brixmor Property Group's Third Quarter Earnings Results

When: 11:00 AM ET, Thursday, November 5, 2020

Live Webcast: Brixmor 3Q 2020 Earnings Call under the Investors tab at www.brixmor.com 

Dial #: 1.877.705.6003 (International: 1.201.493.6725)

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Brixmor website at www.brixmor.com.  A replay of the call can be accessed until midnight ET on Thursday, November 19, 2020 by dialing 844.512.2921 (International: 412.317.6671); Passcode: 13708522.

Connect With Brixmor

About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas.  The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.  Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Brixmor Property Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Brixmor Property Group)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brixmor-property-group-announces-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-teleconference-dates-301134709.html

SOURCE Brixmor Property Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC.
04:11pBRIXMOR PROPERTY : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Teleconfere..
PR
09/10BRIXMOR PROPERTY : 2Q 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
09/10BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
09/08BRIXMOR PROPERTY : to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Real Estat..
PR
09/01BRIXMOR PROPERTY : to Present at Evercore ISI 2020 Real Estate Conference
PR
08/20BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creati..
AQ
08/17BRIXMOR PROPERTY : Prices Offering Of Senior Notes
PR
08/07BRIXMOR PROPERTY : 2Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
08/03BRIXMOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03BRIXMOR PROPERTY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group