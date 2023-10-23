Brixton Metals Corporation(TSXV:BBB) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Brixton Metals Corporation is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is an exploration stage company and engages principally in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The Companyâs projects include Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project, Langis-Hudson Bay silver-cobalt-nickel Project and Atlin Goldfields Project. The Thorn Project is located within the Taku River Tlingit and Tahltan First Nations traditional territory. The Thorn Project covers approximately 2,863 square kilometers, which is located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, approximately 90 kilometers northeast of Juneau, Alaska. The Hog Heaven Project is located in Northwest Montana, United States of America. The Langis Project is located within the Timiskaming First Nation traditional territory. The Atlin Goldfields Project is located within the Taku River Tlingit First Nation traditional territory.

Sector Diversified Mining