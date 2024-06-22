A district scale COPPER dominant exploration play with multiple discoveries on the largest contiguous claim block in BC.

COPPER GEOCHEMISTRY

CAMP CREEK COPPER PORPHYRY

THN19-150: 554.70m of 0.97% CuEq incl. 136.00m of 2.10% CuEq

THN21-184: 821.25m of 0.54% CuEq incl. 318.25cm of 1.03% CuEq

THN22-201: 967.71m of 0.42% CuEq incl. 365.00m of 0.74% CuEq incl. 40.00m of 1.06% CuEq

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated based on US$ 3.82/lb Cu, US$ 1863.32/oz Au, US$ 22.59/oz Ag, $US 23.19/Ib Mo.

These prices represent the approximate 1 year moving averages of metal prices and calculations assume 95% recovery

CuEq % = (Cu % + (0.711384* Au g/t) +

(0.008624 * Ag g/t) + (0.000607 * Mo ppm)) * 0.95