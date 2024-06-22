info@brixtonmetals.com | +1 (604) 630 9707
- multi-generationalopportunity
BRIXTON STRATEGY
Advancing its flagship Thorn
With its strategic investment
Project in BC, Canada
by BHP, Brixton is fully funded
for 2024
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Diversified precious and base metals portfolio in low-risk jurisdictions
with major discovery potential for Cu-Au-Ag-Mo
Strong shareholder base (BHP, Crescat, Eric Sprott, Ivanhoe Electric)
Fully funded for 2024 exploration
Upside through Ivanhoe Electric funded exploration at Hog Heaven
Monetizing non-core projects
PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
MANAGEMENT & DIRECTORS
Gary Thompson - Chairman & CEO
Cale Moodie - CFO & Director
Christina Anstey - V.P. Exploration
Michael Rapsch - Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Ian Ball - Director
Randall Thompson - Director
THE FLAGSHIP THORN PROJECT (Cu-Au-Ag-Mo)
District-scaleCu-Au porphyry camp Wholly-owned 2,880 km² claim block Identified 16 large scale Cu-Au targets
MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS
Ivanhoe Electric
Management
Eric Sprott
Crescat Capital
BHP
HOG HEAVEN PROJECT (Cu-Au-Ag)
US $44.5M Definitive Agreement for an Earn-in JV with Ivanhoe Electric Inc.
Targeting large scale Cu porphyry
LANGIS PROJECT (Ag-Co-Ni)
Available for Option
ATLIN GOLDFIELDS PROJECT (Au)
Available for Option
BRIXTONMETALS.COM
TSX: BBB | OTCQB: BBBXF | FR: 8BX1
Thorn Project
A district scale COPPER dominant exploration play with multiple discoveries on the largest contiguous claim block in BC.
A massive 2,880 km² claim block
District-scaleproject with 16 large exploration targets:
Calc-AlkalicCu-Au-Ag-Mo Porphyry
Alkalic Cu-Au Porphyry
Epithermal Au-Ag
Volcanic & sediment hosted Au-Ag
Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum
COPPER GEOCHEMISTRY
CAMP CREEK COPPER PORPHYRY
THN19-150: 554.70m of 0.97% CuEq incl. 136.00m of 2.10% CuEq
THN21-184: 821.25m of 0.54% CuEq incl. 318.25cm of 1.03% CuEq
THN22-201: 967.71m of 0.42% CuEq incl. 365.00m of 0.74% CuEq incl. 40.00m of 1.06% CuEq
Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated based on US$ 3.82/lb Cu, US$ 1863.32/oz Au, US$ 22.59/oz Ag, $US 23.19/Ib Mo.
These prices represent the approximate 1 year moving averages of metal prices and calculations assume 95% recovery
CuEq % = (Cu % + (0.711384* Au g/t) +
(0.008624 * Ag g/t) + (0.000607 * Mo ppm)) * 0.95
Why Copper?
C O P P E R D E M A N D
Reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 demands volumes of copper humanity has never produced before, to be used in electronics, wind and solar installations, nuclear facilities, and more.
427 m
537 m
541 m
World Trade Centre
One
700 million tonnes
1.4 billion tonnes
Total copper produced over
New copper needed to
the course of human history
reach net zero by 2050
Source: Science Direct, The US Geological Studies,
International Energy Agency
Over the next 27 years, the world will demand nearly twice the volume of copper the world has produced over the last 3000 years.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
