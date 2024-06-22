info@brixtonmetals.com | +1 (604) 630 9707

  • multi-generationalopportunity

BRIXTON STRATEGY

Advancing its flagship Thorn

With its strategic investment

Project in BC, Canada

by BHP, Brixton is fully funded

for 2024

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Diversified precious and base metals portfolio in low-risk jurisdictions

with major discovery potential for Cu-Au-Ag-Mo

Strong shareholder base (BHP, Crescat, Eric Sprott, Ivanhoe Electric)

Fully funded for 2024 exploration

Upside through Ivanhoe Electric funded exploration at Hog Heaven

Monetizing non-core projects

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

MANAGEMENT & DIRECTORS

Gary Thompson - Chairman & CEO

Cale Moodie - CFO & Director

Christina Anstey - V.P. Exploration

Michael Rapsch - Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Ian Ball - Director

Randall Thompson - Director

THE FLAGSHIP THORN PROJECT (Cu-Au-Ag-Mo)

District-scaleCu-Au porphyry camp Wholly-owned 2,880 km² claim block Identified 16 large scale Cu-Au targets

MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS

Ivanhoe Electric

Management

Eric Sprott

Crescat Capital

BHP

HOG HEAVEN PROJECT (Cu-Au-Ag)

US $44.5M Definitive Agreement for an Earn-in JV with Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

Targeting large scale Cu porphyry

LANGIS PROJECT (Ag-Co-Ni)

Available for Option

ATLIN GOLDFIELDS PROJECT (Au)

Available for Option

BRIXTONMETALS.COM

TSX: BBB | OTCQB: BBBXF | FR: 8BX1

Thorn Project

A district scale COPPER dominant exploration play with multiple discoveries on the largest contiguous claim block in BC.

A massive 2,880 km² claim block

District-scaleproject with 16 large exploration targets:

Calc-AlkalicCu-Au-Ag-Mo Porphyry

Alkalic Cu-Au Porphyry

Epithermal Au-Ag

Volcanic & sediment hosted Au-Ag

Copper Gold Silver Molybdenum

COPPER GEOCHEMISTRY

CAMP CREEK COPPER PORPHYRY

THN19-150: 554.70m of 0.97% CuEq incl. 136.00m of 2.10% CuEq

THN21-184: 821.25m of 0.54% CuEq incl. 318.25cm of 1.03% CuEq

THN22-201: 967.71m of 0.42% CuEq incl. 365.00m of 0.74% CuEq incl. 40.00m of 1.06% CuEq

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated based on US$ 3.82/lb Cu, US$ 1863.32/oz Au, US$ 22.59/oz Ag, $US 23.19/Ib Mo.

These prices represent the approximate 1 year moving averages of metal prices and calculations assume 95% recovery

CuEq % = (Cu % + (0.711384* Au g/t) +

(0.008624 * Ag g/t) + (0.000607 * Mo ppm)) * 0.95

Why Copper?

C O P P E R D E M A N D

Reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 demands volumes of copper humanity has never produced before, to be used in electronics, wind and solar installations, nuclear facilities, and more.

427 m

537 m

541 m

World Trade Centre

One

700 million tonnes

1.4 billion tonnes

Total copper produced over

New copper needed to

the course of human history

reach net zero by 2050

Source: Science Direct, The US Geological Studies,

International Energy Agency

Over the next 27 years, the world will demand nearly twice the volume of copper the world has produced over the last 3000 years.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

VISIT US ONLINE

