Kodiak Signs Definitive Agreement with Brixton Metals for Sale of Trapper Porphyry Project in Northern British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2020) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") has signed a definitive agreement with Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV: BBB), whereby Brixton will acquire a 100-percent interest in Kodiak's Trapper copper-gold porphyry project in northern British Columbia ("Trapper").





Trapper Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Northern British Columbia

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/62637_671ce9867446190b_002full.jpg

"Brixton is ideally placed to take the Trapper project forward as their Thorn project surrounds the Trapper claims. With an existing camp at Thorn they will be able to explore Trapper cost-effectively," said Kodiak Copper President and CEO Claudia Tornquist. "This transaction strengthens Kodiak's focus on our southern projects, in particularly our highly prospective MPD copper gold porphyry project in South-Central BC where we are currently drilling to follow-up on our Gate Zone discovery and are expecting the first results within weeks."

Under the terms of the agreement Brixton will pay $100,000 cash and 2,324,393 common shares as consideration for Trapper. The common shares are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws. The transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX-Venture Exchange.

Trapper Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

3,756 hectare (38 km 2 ) copper gold porphyry project in the Northern Golden Triangle, Northern British Columbia

Geophysics, grab sampling and 42 holes (8581 m) of diamond drilling in 2011

Stream sediment sampling program in 2016

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its portfolio of 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in south-central British Columbia, Canada, where the Company made a discovery of high-grade mineralization in 2020. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine. The Company's Trapper copper-gold porphyry project is located in the northern Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. All three of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits.

The Company also holds the advanced-stage Kahuna diamond project in Nunavut, Canada. Kahuna hosts a high-grade, near surface inferred diamond resource and numerous kimberlite pipe targets.

Kodiak's founder and chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of the Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

