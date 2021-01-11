Log in
BRK, INC.

(BRKK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 01/06
5.15 USD   -14.17%
BRK : Gen2 Announces Capital Structure Change

01/11/2021 | 12:41pm EST
Henderson, NV, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRK Inc./Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) is pleased to inform its shareholders that the State of Nevada has processed and approved the company's request to strike the Series B Preferred from its authorized shares. Management believes this move greatly enhances its profile with potential institutional investors and looks forward to aggressively pursuing further structural changes to better protect the interests of common shareholders while facilitating future, material strategic events. 

For further queries, please feel free to email our IR at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com

BRK Inc./Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, BRK/Gen2 is the next generation in live-action broadcasting technology. We are a full-service provider geared to professional leagues and athletes, whether it be traditional sports, extreme sports or esports, and that will allow fans to watch them in action from  perspectives that do not exist today. Our niche is that we are a second screen content provider that does not pose a threat to first screen media but rather we provide the opportunity to pioneer complimentary content and campaigns. In addition to the above, Gen2 technology is being developed for applications in security, law enforcement and other industrial verticals. 

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

 

Contact:

michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com

brkgen2.com

(702) 572-5080

 

 

