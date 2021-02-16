BRK : Gen2 Technologies (BRKK) Targets European Soccer for Iris Media Platform

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) is pleased to inform its shareholders of substantial progress in its road to rolling out the Iris Media Platform. The company has entered into discussions to penetrate top-flight football in Europe, and our cutting-edge Iris Media Platform is being put forth in front of more than half a dozen of the top teams in European football.



We look forward to penetrating what is one of the world's largest sports advertising and consumer markets - where European soccer teams reach a global audience that surpasses that of all other sports. We believe, and feedback shows, that our platform can bring extra revenue generation to marquee content properties in an age of diminished gate revenue and proliferation of new digital services such as OTT programming and social media engagement.

