BRK, INC.

(BRKK)
BRK : Gen2 Technologies (BRKK) Targets European Soccer for Iris Media Platform

02/16/2021
HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) is pleased to inform its shareholders of substantial progress in its road to rolling out the Iris Media Platform. The company has entered into discussions to penetrate top-flight football in Europe, and our cutting-edge Iris Media Platform is being put forth in front of more than half a dozen of the top teams in European football.

We look forward to penetrating what is one of the world's largest sports advertising and consumer markets - where European soccer teams reach a global audience that surpasses that of all other sports. We believe, and feedback shows, that our platform can bring extra revenue generation to marquee content properties in an age of diminished gate revenue and proliferation of new digital services such as OTT programming and social media engagement.

For further queries, please feel free to email our IR at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com

BRK Inc./Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, http://www.brkgen2.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:
michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com
brkgen2.com
+1 (702) 572-5080

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gen2-technologies-brkk-targets-european-soccer-for-iris-media-platform-301229206.html

SOURCE Gen2 Technologies Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
