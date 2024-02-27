By Ben Glickman

Broadcom's Chief Executive Hock Tan made over $160 million last year, mostly in stock awards.

The semiconductor and software company said in a proxy statement Monday that Tan's compensation was $161.8 million in 2023, of which $160.5 million was in stock awards.

Tan's base salary of $1.2 million has remained unchanged for the last three years.

The company said the stock awards represent the fair value of the maximum vesting opportunity under the stock award plan.

Tan's compensation more than doubled in 2023 from the prior year, when made $60.6 million, according to the

