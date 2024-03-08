Broadcom: EPS growth of 6% in Q1
The group explains that the acquisition of VMware has accelerated revenue growth in its infrastructure software segment, while the development of artificial intelligence has stimulated growth in its semiconductor segment.
For its full fiscal year 2023-24 (ending in early November), Broadcom confirms that it anticipates an EBITDA margin of around 60%, for projected revenues of around $50 billion.
