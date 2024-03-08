Broadcom: EPS growth of 6% in Q1

Broadcom reported Thursday evening non-GAAP EPS growth of 6.4% to $10.99 and adjusted EBITDA up 26% to $7.16 billion for its first accounting quarter, on revenues up 34% to nearly $12 billion.



The group explains that the acquisition of VMware has accelerated revenue growth in its infrastructure software segment, while the development of artificial intelligence has stimulated growth in its semiconductor segment.



For its full fiscal year 2023-24 (ending in early November), Broadcom confirms that it anticipates an EBITDA margin of around 60%, for projected revenues of around $50 billion.



