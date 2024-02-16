PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, announced it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results and business outlook on Thursday, March 7, 2024 after the close of the market. Broadcom's management will host a conference call starting at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day to discuss these results and business outlook, instead of at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time as previously announced.

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 2:15 PM (PT); 5:15 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone: Preregistration is required by the conference call operator. Please preregister at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6ca5b6701f3e42dfa51a334fd6672810. Upon registering, you will be emailed a link to the dial-in number and unique PIN.

To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed live online in the Investors section of the Broadcom website at https://investors.broadcom.com.

Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom's website at https://investors.broadcom.com.

About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

