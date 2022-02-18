Broadcom : Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS Date: April 4, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time Place: 1320 Ridder Park Drive, San Jose, California 95131 Items of = To elect each of the nine director nominees named in this proxy statement until the next business: annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors have been elected. = To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending October 30, 2022. = To hold an advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers. = To transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting or any postponements or adjournments to the meeting. Record date: February 7, 2022

These items of business are described more fully in the accompanying Proxy Statement. On or about February 18, 2022, we are mailing to most of Broadcom's common stockholders at the close of business on the Record Date a notice of availability of proxy materials instead of a paper copy of the proxy materials.

Your vote is important. Regardless of whether you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible. Voting will ensure you are represented at the Annual Meeting, regardless of whether you plan to attend the Annual Meeting. You may cast your vote over the Internet, by telephone, by mail or during the Annual Meeting.

By Order of the Board,

Hock E. Tan

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

February 18, 2022

Important notice regarding the availability of proxy materials for the Annual Meeting to be held on April 4, 2022: The notice of meeting, Proxy Statement and annual report to stockholders are available at http:// investors.broadcom.com.

We are monitoring public health and travel safety concerns relating to COVID-19. If we determine that a change in the date, time or location of the Annual Meeting or a change to a virtual meeting format is advisable or required, we will announce such changes through a press release and additional proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our Investor Center page at https://investors.broadcom.com. Please check this website in advance of the meeting date if you are planning to attend in person, and we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Annual Meeting.