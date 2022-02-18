Broadcom : Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement
02/18/2022 | 04:25pm EST
NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Date:
April 4, 2022
Time:
11:00 a.m. Pacific Time
Place:
1320 Ridder Park Drive, San Jose, California 95131
Items of
= To elect each of the nine director nominees named in this proxy statement until the next
business:
annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors have been elected.
= To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as our independent
registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending October 30, 2022.
= To hold an advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named executive officers.
= To transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting or any
postponements or adjournments to the meeting.
Record date:
February 7, 2022
These items of business are described more fully in the accompanying Proxy Statement. On or about February 18, 2022, we are mailing to most of Broadcom's common stockholders at the close of business on the Record Date a notice of availability of proxy materials instead of a paper copy of the proxy materials.
Your vote is important. Regardless of whether you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible. Voting will ensure you are represented at the Annual Meeting, regardless of whether you plan to attend the Annual Meeting. You may cast your vote over the Internet, by telephone, by mail or during the Annual Meeting.
By Order of the Board,
Hock E. Tan
Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
February 18, 2022
Important notice regarding the availability of proxy materials for the Annual Meeting to be held on April 4, 2022: The notice of meeting, Proxy Statement and annual report to stockholders are available at http:// investors.broadcom.com.
We are monitoring public health and travel safety concerns relating to COVID-19. If we determine that a change in the date, time or location of the Annual Meeting or a change to a virtual meeting format is advisable or required, we will announce such changes through a press release and additional proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our Investor Center page at https://investors.broadcom.com. Please check this website in advance of the meeting date if you are planning to attend in person, and we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Annual Meeting.
This proxy statement contains forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements contained in this proxy statement should be considered in light of the many uncertainties that affect our business and specifically those factors in our filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as those discussed under the heading, "Risk Factors," in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 and as may be updated in our subsequent filings.
Broadcom Inc.
PROXY SUMMARY
PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY
Your proxy is being solicited by the Board of Directors of Broadcom Inc. (the "Board") in connection with the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). We are making the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Internet Notice"), this proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") and the accompanying proxy card, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "2021 Annual Report") for our fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 ("Fiscal Year 2021") available to common stockholders at the close of business on the Record Date on or about February 18, 2022. This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. We encourage you to review the entire Proxy Statement before voting.
Unless the context otherwise requires, references in this Proxy Statement to "Broadcom," "we," "our," "us" and similar terms are to Broadcom Inc.
2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Date:
Monday, April 4, 2022
Time:
11:00 a.m., Pacific Time
Place:
Broadcom Inc., 1320 Ridder Park Drive, San Jose, CA 95131
Record Date:
February 7, 2022
How to Vote
Your vote is important. Holders of common stock at the close of business on February 7, 2022 (the "Record Date") are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Regardless of whether you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible using one of the following methods:
Internet
Telephone
Mail
Vote your shares online at
Vote by calling (800) 690-6903
Complete, sign and date your
www.proxyvote.com
proxy card and return it in the
postage-paid envelope
Proposals and Board Recommendations
Proposal
Board Recommendation
Page
= To elect each of the nine director nominees until the next annual meeting of
For
16
stockholders or until their successors have been elected
each director nominee
=
To ratify the appointment of our independent registered public accounting firm
For
21
for our fiscal year ending October 30, 2022
To hold an advisory vote to approve the compensation of our named
For
24
= executive officers
2022 Director Nominees
Committees
Name
Independent
Audit
Compensation
NESG
Executive
Diane M. Bryant
ü
u
Gayla J. Delly
ü
u
u
Raul J. Fernandez
ü
u
u
Eddy W. Hartenstein (Lead Independent Director)
ü
u
v
u
Check Kian Low
ü
u
u
Justine F. Page
ü
v
u
Henry Samueli, Ph.D. (Chairman of the Board)
v
Hock E. Tan (President & Chief Executive Officer)
u
Harry L. You
ü
u
v
u
u Member v Chairperson
Skills and Experience
Business Development &
8
Strategy
Cybersecurity
6
Executive Leadership
9
Finance/Accounting
7
Global Business
9
Manufacturing/Supply Chain
5
Semiconductor
6
Software/Cloud Computing
4
Technology/Innovation
7
Board Diversity Matrix
Total Number of Directors
9
Gender Diversity
Female
Male
Non-
Did Not
Binary
Disclose
Directors
3
6
-
-
Demographic Background
African American or Black
-
-
-
-
Alaskan Native or Native American
-
-
-
-
Asian
-
3
-
-
Hispanic or Latinx
-
1
-
-
White
3
2
-
-
Two or More Races or Ethnicities
-
-
-
-
LGBTQ+
-
Did Not Disclose
-
2
Corporate Governance
We are committed to strong corporate governance and have designed our corporate governance framework to support the long-term interests of our stockholders, as well as our workforce, customers and communities. Some of our key governance practices include the following:
Proxy access
Ability to call special meetings by two or more stockholders holding at least 10% of outstanding shares
No supermajority voting requirements for bylaw amendments
No "poison pill"
Annual say-on-pay vote
Anti-hedgingand anti-pledging policy for employees and directors
Stock ownership guidelines for all executive officers and directors
Robust stockholder engagement program
Our Fiscal Year 2021 Performance
Financial Results Highlights
Annual election of directors (no classified Board structure)
Majority voting for directors in uncontested election
Separate Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") roles, with a Lead Independent Director
Strong independent Board - 7 of 9 directors are independent
Annual Board and committee evaluations
Independent directors meet in executive session regularly
Active board refreshment process, adding 2 women directors and 2 ethnically diverse directors since 2018
Active CEO and senior leadership succession review
Our Fiscal Year 2021 performance continued to be strong despite the on-goingCOVID-19 pandemic and disruption in normal business activities. Our financial results highlights* for Fiscal Year 2021 include increases in:
Year-over-yearrevenue to $27,450 million, 15% above our fiscal year ended November 1, 2020 ("Fiscal Year 2020").
GAAP operating income to $8,519 million, 112% above Fiscal Year 2020; and non-GAAP operating income to $15,912 million, 23% above Fiscal Year 2020.
Net cash provided by operating activities to $13,764 million, 14% above Fiscal Year 2020; and free cash flow to $13,321 million, 15% above Fiscal Year 2020.
Revenue
Operating Income
Free Cash Flow
(in billions)
(in billions)
(in billions)
$30.0
$9.0
$14.0
$25.0
$8.0
$12.0
$7.0
$10.0
$20.0
$6.0
$8.0
$15.0
$5.0
$13.3
$8.5
$27.5
$4.0
$6.0
$22.6
$23.9
$11.6
$10.0
$3.0
$9.3
$4.0
$5.0
$2.0
$3.4
$4.0
$2.0
$1.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
See Appendix A for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
