Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Broadcom Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVGO   US11135F1012

BROADCOM INC.

(AVGO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:44 2022-12-09 pm EST
548.60 USD   +3.30%
01:44pSector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Finding Modest Investor Support
MT
01:17pBroadcom faces EU antitrust probe into $61 bln VMware deal - sources
RE
12:28pWall St edges higher after mixed data, eyes on Fed
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Broadcom faces EU antitrust probe into $61 bln VMware deal - sources

12/09/2022 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to face a setback in its $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware with EU antitrust regulators poised to open a full-scale investigation into the deal, people familiar with the matter said.

The proposed acquisition, the second biggest globally so far this year, underlines Broadcom's attempt to diversify its business into enterprise software but comes as regulators worldwide ramp up scrutiny of deals by Big Tech.

Broadcom had been banking on early EU approval of the deal by pointing to competition from Amazon, Microsoft and Google in the cloud computing market, people familiar with the matter told Reuters in October.

The company had a so-called state of play meeting with European Commission officials earlier this week, the people said.

EU officials usually convey their concerns during such meetings and if companies fail to convince them of the merits of their takeovers, they then launch a full-scale four-month long investigation once their preliminary review of the deal ends.

The EU competition enforcer, which is scheduled to finish its initial scrutiny of the deal on Dec. 20, declined to comment.

Broadcom said it anticipates that the time-line for the review process would be extended in other key regions due to the size of deal.

"Having said that, we're still confident that this transaction will close and be completed in our fiscal 2023," the company said.

Beltug, a Belgian association of CIOs & Digital Technology leaders, and its counterparts France's Cigref, CIO platform Nederland and VOICE Germany have previously voiced their fears that the deal could lead to drastic price hikes and tougher commercial practices against customers.

They also warned about the costs and the three to five year period required to switch from VMware to a rival, making it untenable for some customers to do so. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.27% 93.485 Delayed Quote.-34.46%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.25% 89.2787 Delayed Quote.-46.94%
BROADCOM INC. 3.01% 547.24 Delayed Quote.-22.08%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.24% 246.835 Delayed Quote.-26.44%
VMWARE, INC. 1.28% 120.84 Delayed Quote.1.97%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD 1.20% 25.12 Delayed Quote.-52.08%
All news about BROADCOM INC.
01:44pSector Update: Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Finding Modest Investor Support
MT
01:17pBroadcom faces EU antitrust probe into $61 bln VMware deal - sources
RE
12:28pWall St edges higher after mixed data, eyes on Fed
RE
11:34aBroadcom Likely to Continue Cash Returns as One of 'Most Profitable' Semiconductor Comp..
MT
11:16aCorrection: Broadcom Fiscal Q4 Earnings Surge, Revenue Jumps 21%, Company Boo..
MT
10:06aTruist Securities Adjusts Broadcom's Price Target to $662 From $630, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
09:40aInflation will not go down so easily
MS
09:23aUBS Adjusts Broadcom's Price Target to $675 From $690, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09:07aSector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Friday
MT
08:55aHigher-Than-Expected Rise in Producer Prices Weighs on US Equity Futures
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROADCOM INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 169 M - -
Net income 2022 11 307 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 215 B 215 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,28x
EV / Sales 2023 6,81x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart BROADCOM INC.
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 531,08 $
Average target price 653,16 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirsten M. Spears VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Henry Samueli Chairman
Alan Davidson Chief Information Officer
Charlie B. Kawwas COO & President-Semiconductor Solutions Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROADCOM INC.-22.08%215 092
NVIDIA CORPORATION-41.62%422 529
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-23.33%398 896
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.81%160 059
QUALCOMM, INC.-33.42%136 482
INTEL CORPORATION-44.99%117 372