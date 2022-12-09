Broadcom faces EU antitrust probe into $61 bln VMware deal - sources

BRUSSELS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom
is set to face a setback in its $61 billion bid for
cloud computing company VMware with EU antitrust
regulators poised to open a full-scale investigation into the
deal, people familiar with the matter said.
The proposed acquisition, the second biggest globally so far
this year, underlines Broadcom's attempt to diversify its
business into enterprise software but comes as regulators
worldwide ramp up scrutiny of deals by Big Tech.
Broadcom had been banking on early EU approval of the deal
by pointing to competition from Amazon, Microsoft
and Google in the cloud computing market,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters in October.
The company had a so-called state of play meeting with
European Commission officials earlier this week, the people
said.
EU officials usually convey their concerns during such
meetings and if companies fail to convince them of the merits of
their takeovers, they then launch a full-scale four-month long
investigation once their preliminary review of the deal ends.
The EU competition enforcer, which is scheduled to finish
its initial scrutiny of the deal on Dec. 20, declined to
comment.
Broadcom said it anticipates that the time-line for the
review process would be extended in other key regions due to the
size of deal.
"Having said that, we're still confident that this
transaction will close and be completed in our fiscal 2023," the
company said.
Beltug, a Belgian association of CIOs & Digital Technology
leaders, and its counterparts France's Cigref, CIO platform
Nederland and VOICE Germany have previously voiced their fears
that the deal could lead to drastic price hikes and tougher
commercial practices against customers.
They also warned about the costs and the three to five year
period required to switch from VMware to a rival, making it
untenable for some customers to do so.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton)