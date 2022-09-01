Log in
    AVGO   US11135F1012

BROADCOM INC.

(AVGO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-01 pm EDT
492.01 USD   -1.42%
04:28pBroadcom forecasts upbeat revenue on strong data center, wireless demand
RE
04:28pBROADCOM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pBroadcom forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates
RE
Broadcom forecasts upbeat revenue on strong data center, wireless demand

09/01/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - Semiconductor company Broadcom Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street targets on Thursday, banking on strong demand for its chips used in servers and networking equipment.

Shares in the company rose 2.4% to $503 after the bell.

Chip firms such as Broadcom are likely to benefit from businesses worldwide increasingly investing in infrastructure to support a switch to hybrid work models following the pandemic.

"We expect solid demand across our end markets to continue in the fourth quarter, reflecting continued investment by our customers of next generation technologies in data centers, broadband, and wireless," Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said in a statement.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of about $8.9 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $8.73 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 25% to $8.46 billion in the third quarter ended July 31, surpassing expectations of $8.37 billion.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 935 M - -
Net income 2022 10 943 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 812 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
EV / Sales 2023 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 97,6%
