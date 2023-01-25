Advanced search
    AVGO   US11135F1012

BROADCOM INC.

(AVGO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-24 pm EST
585.03 USD   +0.58%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Broadcom's $61 Billion Acquisition of VMware Faces UK Regulator Probe

01/25/2023 | 06:28am EST
By Ian Walker


The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday that it has begun a review into chip maker Broadcom Inc.'s planned $61 billion acquisition of VMware Inc. and has set a deadline of March 22 for its initial decision.

The regulator said that it is looking to see if the deal will lead to a "substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the U.K. for goods or services."

On Dec. 20 the European Union's antitrust watchdog said it would open an investigation into the deal as it believed it would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components.

The commission will have until May to make a decision on the merger.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has also been seeking information about the deal from the companies, citing a previous regulatory filing.

Broadcom said in December that it looked forward to continuing to work with European regulators as part of their review process.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 0628ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC. 0.58% 585.03 Delayed Quote.4.02%
VMWARE, INC. 0.53% 125.74 Delayed Quote.1.89%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 35 194 M - -
Net income 2023 12 785 M - -
Net Debt 2023 24 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 244 B 244 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,65x
EV / Sales 2024 7,28x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BROADCOM INC.
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 585,03 $
Average target price 653,85 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirsten M. Spears Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Henry Samueli Chairman
Alan Davidson Chief Information Officer
Eddy W. Hartenstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROADCOM INC.4.02%244 476
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.83%474 112
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.15%430 433
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.84%160 398
QUALCOMM, INC.18.88%146 515
INTEL CORPORATION13.20%123 480