  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Broadcom Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVGO   US11135F1012

BROADCOM INC.

(AVGO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
515.16 USD   +0.60%
05:34aUK Watchdog Probes Broadcom Takeover of VMware Amid Competition Concerns
DJ
05:16aBroadcom's $61 billion acquisition Of VMware on UK regulator radar
RE
11/15Broadcom Moves to Secure EU Approval for $61 Billion VMware Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Broadcom's $61 billion acquisition Of VMware on UK regulator radar

11/21/2022 | 05:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Monday it was looking into whether Broadcom Inc's $61 billion acquisition of VMware Inc may substantially lessen competition.

($1 = $1.0000)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC. 0.60% 515.16 Delayed Quote.-22.58%
VMWARE, INC. 0.98% 116.56 Delayed Quote.0.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 33 170 M - -
Net income 2022 11 315 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 209 B 209 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,09x
EV / Sales 2023 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart BROADCOM INC.
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 515,16 $
Average target price 649,33 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirsten M. Spears VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Henry Samueli Chairman
Alan Davidson Chief Information Officer
Charlie B. Kawwas COO & President-Semiconductor Solutions Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROADCOM INC.-22.58%208 644
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.81%405 722
NVIDIA CORPORATION-47.61%379 215
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.05%158 988
QUALCOMM, INC.-32.27%138 836
INTEL CORPORATION-42.00%123 273