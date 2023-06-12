Advanced search
06-09-2023
804.62 USD   +0.05%
Broadcom set to win EU nod for $61 bln VMware deal, sources say

06/12/2023 | 05:35am EDT
BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to gain conditional EU antitrust approval for its $61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission's clearance is tied to Broadcom's interoperability remedies to rivals to address competition concerns, the people said.

The EU antitrust watchdog, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by July 17, and Broadcom declined to comment.

One of the remedies focuses on Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (FC HBAs) and is targeted at rival Marvell Technology, one of the people said. Marvell Technology did not respond to a request for comment.

FC HBAs are storage adapters that connect servers to storage located outside the server on a storage-area network using the fiber channel protocol, typically through a switch. Broadcom is a leading supplier of FC HBAs.

Broadcom supplies chips used in data centres for networking and specialised chips that speed up AI work. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC. 0.05% 804.62 Delayed Quote.43.91%
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 0.49% 60.01 Delayed Quote.62.01%
VMWARE, INC. 1.67% 135.38 Delayed Quote.10.28%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD 0.80% 30.935 Delayed Quote.26.64%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 35 775 M - -
Net income 2023 14 611 M - -
Net Debt 2023 26 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 332 B 332 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
EV / Sales 2024 9,29x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 97,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 804,62 $
Average target price 858,84 $
Spread / Average Target 6,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirsten M. Spears Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Henry Samueli Chairman
Alan Davidson Chief Information Officer
Eddy W. Hartenstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROADCOM INC.43.91%332 055
NVIDIA CORPORATION165.29%958 832
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED25.98%476 615
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.92.87%201 166
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.25%154 837
QUALCOMM, INC.8.34%132 689
