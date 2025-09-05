Jefferies confirms its "buy" recommendation on Broadcom shares, with a target price raised from $315 to $350, pointing to the group's announcement of a fourth AI ASIC customer, OpenAI, which is "arriving even faster than expected."



The broker adds that this customer is expected to ramp up quickly with a $10bn order for H2 2026 alone, which will enable this fiscal year to significantly outperform FY 2025 in terms of growth.



Jefferies also notes that Broadcom reported better-than-expected EPS of $1.69 (vs. $1.66) for Q3 2025, on better-than-expected margins, as well as solid AI revenue of $5.2bn, thanks to the strength of AI ASIC.