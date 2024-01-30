By Ben Glickman

Dell Technologies terminated an agreement with VMware to distribute its products.

The PC-maker said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it had notified Broadcom, which owns VMware, that it was terminating the commercial framework agreement.

Dell said terms of the agreement lets either party terminate the transaction if there is a change in control of the other party.

Broadcom in November closed its $69 billion deal to acquire VMware, a virtualization technology company.

Dell said the agreement "provides a framework for various commercial activities between the two parties," including Dell distributing VMware products and services and the two companies collaborating on solutions and go-to-market activities.

