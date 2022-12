"The Commission is particularly concerned that the transaction would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software," the Commission said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Dec. 9 that the Commission was set to open full-scale investigation into the deal, the second biggest globally so far this year.

