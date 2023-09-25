By Dean Seal

A court in Germany has ruled that Netflix is infringing a patent held by Broadcom related to high-efficiency video coding.

Broadcom said Monday that the District Court of Munich has issued an injunction requiring Netflix to cease and desist all further infringement of the patent in Germany.

The two companies have been in a dispute since 2018, with Broadcom accusing Netflix of infringing its U.S., German and Dutch patents related to video streaming.

The patent at issue in the German court covered features of digital video processing used in H.265 video coding, also known as high-efficiency video coding.

The court said Netflix violates the patent when it employs Ultra HD content for its users and is now prohibited from providing certain services using the patented technology, Broadcom said.

A representative for Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Netflix has built a robust video streaming business that relies on Broadcom's patented technology to deliver content to its users, and Broadcom is pleased to see this recognized by the German court," Mark Terrano, vice president and general manager of Broadcom's intellectual property and licensing division, said in a statement.

