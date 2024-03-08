March 08, 2024 at 07:16 am EST

Unless You're Nvidia, the AI Chip Business Is Complicated

Broadcom and Marvell shares have surged on AI hype, but other chip segments weigh on results.

Rivian Follows Tesla's Lead, but Is It Too Late?

While the EV startup can serve more customers with a $45,000 sport-utility vehicle, the market is getting crowded.

BP Claws Back $2.3 Million From Ex-CEO

BP clawed back a further $2.3 million from ex-boss Bernard Looney's remuneration package following his dismissal in December.

Airlines Train Pilots to Manage GPS Tampering

Incidents of GPS spoofing and jamming started rising in 2022, often near conflict zones.

TikTok Stunt Motivates Lawmakers to Take On the App

U.S. lawmakers are mounting their most serious attempt to effectively either ban popular video app TikTok or separate it from its Chinese owner, advancing a bill that has more political momentum than previous attempts.

Boeing to Tie More of Employees' Incentive Pay to Safety

The jet maker is overhauling how it pays employee bonuses to emphasize quality and safety over meeting financial targets.

TikTok Backlash as Congress Heads for Vote to Force Sale

Lawmakers advanced a bill calling on the popular video-sharing app's parent to divest of it.

Broadcom Reports Strong Earnings. The Stock Still Drops.

The chip maker reported revenue of $11.96 billion for it latest quarter, topping Wall Street estimates.

Costco Beats on Earnings, but Revenue Misses.

The company's revenue fell about $700 million short of expectations.

Gap's Yearly Revenue Falls 5%. Why the Stock Popped.

The company got a profit boost from lower commodity costs and fewer markdowns.

