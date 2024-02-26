Boeing Efforts to Improve Safety Fall Short, FAA Panel Says

Government and industry experts have completed a review of the plane maker's safety practices after two 737 MAX crashes.

FTC Sues to Block $25 Billion Kroger-Albertsons Merger

The Federal Trade Commission sued to block Kroger's bid for rival Albertsons, throwing into uncertainty the fate of one of the largest supermarket deals in history.

Disney's AI 'mediocrity' is holding its stock back, activist says

Activist investor Blackwells Capital blasted Disney on Monday for its "mediocrity" on artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Amazon lost nearly $1 billion on its Rivian investment last week

The selloff of Rivian's stock has been pretty painful to some high-profile corporate investors.

Domino's stock jumps as 'emergency pizza' offer helps fuel earnings beat

Domino's Pizza delivered sharp gains for its shares Monday, after the pizza chain logged a profit beat for its latest quarter, amid strength in both delivery and carryout sales.

KKR to Buy Broadcom's End-User Computing Division for $4 Billion

KKR said it has agreed to buy Broadcom's end-user computing division for about $4 billion, a deal that will see Broadcom divest itself of a unit it inherited through its $69 billion acquisition of VMware.

Norfolk Southern Seeks to Thwart Activist With New Board Picks

The railroad proposes two new director candidates after an activist group launched a proxy battle.

Alcoa Agrees to Acquire Australia's Alumina for $2.2 Billion

Aluminum producer Alcoa has agreed to an all-stock deal to acquire Australia's Alumina that values its equity at some $2.2 billion.

Nokia Brings Forward Net Zero Target by 10 Years to 2040

New goal puts it ahead of the Paris Agreement and brings the company's ambitions in line with key competitor Ericsson.

Temu's U.S. Entry Is an Orange Flag for Etsy

The Chinese online marketplace is taking the U.S. by storm as Etsy and Wayfair are already struggling to expand their audience.

