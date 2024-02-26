KKR to Buy Broadcom's End-User Computing Division for $4 Billion

KKR said it has agreed to buy Broadcom's end-user computing division for about $4 billion, a deal that will see Broadcom divest itself of a unit it inherited through its $69 billion acquisition of VMware.

Disney's AI 'mediocrity' is holding its stock back, activist says

Activist investor Blackwells Capital blasted Disney on Monday for its "mediocrity" on artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Norfolk Southern Seeks to Thwart Activist With New Board Picks

The railroad proposes two new director candidates after an activist group launched a proxy battle.

Alcoa Agrees to Acquire Australia's Alumina for $2.2 Billion

Aluminum producer Alcoa has agreed to an all-stock deal to acquire Australia's Alumina that values its equity at some $2.2 billion.

Nokia Brings Forward Net Zero Target by 10 Years to 2040

New goal puts it ahead of the Paris Agreement and brings the company's ambitions in line with key competitor Ericsson.

Temu's U.S. Entry Is an Orange Flag for Etsy

The Chinese online marketplace is taking the U.S. by storm as Etsy and Wayfair are already struggling to expand their audience.

Cigarettes Are Losing Their Hold on the Nicotine Fix

Consumers have more nicotine alternatives than ever and they're making the switch faster than expected, putting fresh pressure on tobacco giants.

Boeing MAX Delays to Cause Airfare Hike, Airline Warns. It's Bad for Summer Travel Plans.

Delays to deliveries of Boeing MAX aircraft could lead to higher airfares for passengers and some flights being cut this summer, according to Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary.

Fox News's Streaming Playbook: Hollywood Stars and Conservative Documentaries

A Matthew McConaughey-narrated show about Texas wildlife is set to join the streaming service Fox Nation this spring.

BYD Aims for New Frontier With $233,000 Sports Car

BYD's launch of a $233,000 sports car underscores the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's ambitions to boost its market share across the buying spectrum.

