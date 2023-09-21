SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it will tentatively fine Broadcom Inc and affiliates 19.1 billion won ($14.24 million) for forcing a long-term supply deal that was unilaterally disadvantageous to Samsung Electronics.

The country's Fair Trade Commission will also issue a corrective order to Broadcom, it said in a statement.

A representative of Broadcom could not be immediately reached. Samsung declined comment. ($1 = 1,340.9300 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)