Broadcom Inc. specializes in designing, developing, and selling analog components and sub-systems, with mixed and optoelectronic signals. The group's products include power amplifiers, radio-frequency filters, encoders, optocouplers, fiber-optic transmitters and receivers, etc. Net sales break down by market between semiconductors (78.7%) and infrastructures (21.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (23.1%), Asia/Pacific (66.8%), and Europe/Middle East/Africa (10.1%).

Sector Semiconductors