Shares of technology companies slipped as the artificial-intelligence rally stalled.

Nvidia shares fell by almost 5% but remained about 80% higher for the year to date. Marvell Technology shares fell by 10% as the chip maker's artificial-intelligence earnings lagged some investors' expectations.

Apple has reversed course on its decision to prevent Fortnite-maker Epic Games from building its own app store in Europe, softening what appeared to be a hard-line stance as it faces an array of regulations.

Microsoft said a Russian state-sponsored hacking group that stole information from its senior leadership team is still using that information to gain unauthorized access to its internal systems.

Broadcom shares fell after the chip maker's solid earnings results failed to satisfy investors.

