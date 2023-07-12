Shares of technology companies rose amid continued optimism about AI.

Elon Musk launched his new artificial-intelligence business, xAI, as major tech companies scramble for market share in the fast-growing niche.

Shares of AI chipmaker Nvidia added to recent gains, rising by more than 3%, and have now more than tripled for the year to date.

The U.K.'s competition regulator said it would need to conduct a fresh investigation into any changes made to Microsoft's $75 billion Activision acquisition aimed at winning approval for the deal, after a court thwarted U.S. antitrust regulators' efforts to block the deal.

Chip maker Broadcom's takeover of virtualization software maker VMware, worth around $80 billion, was cleared by European regulators.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-23 1740ET