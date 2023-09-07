Equities AVGO US11135F1012
|857.03 USD
|-1.75%
|-7.14%
|+53.28%
|Sep. 07
|Apple tumbles, drags Wall Street lower as fears grow over China iPhone curbs
|Sep. 06
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amgen, Biogen, Broadcom, Fedex, Salesforce...
Transcript : Broadcom Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Sep-07-2023 02:25 PM
Today at 05:25 pm
Presenter SpeechToshiya Hari (Analysts)Okay. Great. We'd like to get started. If you can take your seats. Good aft...
Broadcom Inc. specializes in designing, developing, and selling analog components and sub-systems, with mixed and optoelectronic signals. The group's products include power amplifiers, radio-frequency filters, encoders, optocouplers, fiber-optic transmitters and receivers, etc. Net sales break down by market between semiconductors (77.8%) and infrastructures (22.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (20.9%), Asia/Pacific (67.8%), and Europe/Middle East/Africa (11.3%).
SectorSemiconductors
2024-02-28 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
30
Last Close Price
857.03USD
Average target price
942.81USD
Spread / Average Target
+10.01%
