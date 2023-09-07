Broadcom Inc. specializes in designing, developing, and selling analog components and sub-systems, with mixed and optoelectronic signals. The group's products include power amplifiers, radio-frequency filters, encoders, optocouplers, fiber-optic transmitters and receivers, etc. Net sales break down by market between semiconductors (77.8%) and infrastructures (22.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (20.9%), Asia/Pacific (67.8%), and Europe/Middle East/Africa (11.3%).

Sector Semiconductors