Trending: Broadcom, Apple Extend Chip-Supply Deal

14:02 EDT -- Broadcom is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Apple said it is extending its chip-supply agreement with Broadcom in a multiyear, multibillion-dollar deal. As part of the deal that Apple and Broadcom disclosed Tuesday, the chip maker will supply Apple with 5G radio-frequency components and wireless-connectivity components. The companies didn't disclose the exact value of the deal. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matt.walker@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-23 1417ET