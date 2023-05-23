Advanced search
    AVGO   US11135F1012

BROADCOM INC.

(AVGO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:27:29 2023-05-23 pm EDT
689.27 USD   +1.61%
02:18pTrending: Broadcom, Apple Extend Chip-Supply Deal
DJ
02:05pSector Update: Tech Stocks Weaker in Tuesday Afternoon Trading
MT
01:47pApple Strikes 'Multibillion-Dollar' Deal With Broadcom to Develop 5G, Wireless Connectivity Components
MT
Trending: Broadcom, Apple Extend Chip-Supply Deal

05/23/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
14:02 EDT -- Broadcom is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Apple said it is extending its chip-supply agreement with Broadcom in a multiyear, multibillion-dollar deal. As part of the deal that Apple and Broadcom disclosed Tuesday, the chip maker will supply Apple with 5G radio-frequency components and wireless-connectivity components. The companies didn't disclose the exact value of the deal. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (matt.walker@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-23 1417ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.17% 172.05 Delayed Quote.34.81%
BROADCOM INC. 2.15% 692.475 Delayed Quote.21.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 35 469 M - -
Net income 2023 14 406 M - -
Net Debt 2023 25 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 2,71%
Capitalization 283 B 283 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,69x
EV / Sales 2024 8,24x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BROADCOM INC.
Broadcom Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 678,37 $
Average target price 698,04 $
Spread / Average Target 2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirsten M. Spears Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Henry Samueli Chairman
Alan Davidson Chief Information Officer
Eddy W. Hartenstein Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROADCOM INC.21.33%282 829
NVIDIA CORPORATION113.33%771 023
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED18.17%448 532
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.66.74%173 919
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.41%155 082
INTEL CORPORATION14.57%126 298
