09:45 ET -- Broadcom is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, is working with the U.S.-based Broadcom on developing an advanced artificial-intelligence processor, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources. The move is expected to help ByteDance secure a sufficient supply of high-end chips amid tensions between the U.S. and China, the report said. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-24 1000ET