10:15 ET -- Broadcom is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The chipmaker and infrastructure- software provider posted quarterly results that topped Wall Street's expectations and said it is planning a 10-for-1 stock split. Broadcom shares rise 14% in early trading. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

06-13-24 1030ET