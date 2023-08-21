14:42 ET -- VMware is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Shares were up 6% to $163.57 after the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority approved the company's roughly $61 billion sale to Broadcom. Broadcom expects remaining regulatory approvals will be received before Oct. 30. The companies have agreed to further extend the outside date for the deal, with details to be included in a VMware 8-K filing. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

