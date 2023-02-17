VMware, Broadcom extend merger close deadline by three months

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cloud computing company VMware Inc and
chipmaker Broadcom Inc extended the date by which their $61 billion
merger is to be completed by 90 days, according to a regulatory filing on
Friday.
The new "outside date" for the deal is May 26, the filing said.
The Broadcom-VMware deal was one of the biggest announcements globally in
2022, marking the chipmaker's attempt to diversify into the enterprise software
segment.
Broadcom's move comes as regulators worldwide ramp up scrutiny of deals by
Big Tech.
Britain's competition regulator in January said it had started the first
phase of an investigation into the acquisition, while EU antitrust regulators in
February have resumed their investigation and will decide by June 7 whether to
clear or block the deal.
A Broadcom spokesperson said it was common for acquisitions of this size
to extend their deal deadline.
"We are continuing to make progress with regulatory authorities around
the world, and we continue to expect the transaction to close in Broadcom’s
fiscal year 2023," the spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Leslie
Adler)