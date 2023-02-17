VMware, Broadcom to extend merger date by 12 months

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cloud computing company VMware Inc and
chipmaker Broadcom Inc plan to extend the date of their $61 billion
potential merger by twelve months, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
The companies have delivered to the other a mutual notice to extend the date
from its expected close on May 26, 2023, the filing said.
The Broadcom-VMware deal was one of the biggest announcements globally in
2022, marking the chipmaker's attempt to diversify into the enterprise software
segment.
Broadcom's move comes as regulators worldwide ramp up scrutiny of deals by
Big Tech.
Britain's competition regulator in January said it had started the first
phase of an investigation into the acquisition, while EU antitrust regulators in
February have resumed their investigation and will decide by June 7 whether to
clear or block the deal.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)