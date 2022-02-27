Wall St Week Ahead-Some investors wary of 'buying the dip' as Ukraine, Fed gyrate stocks

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks drew buyers after a
recent tumble, but some investors believe buying the dip this
time may be a far riskier bet than in the past as markets face
geopolitical strife and a hawkish Federal Reserve.
The benchmark S&P 500 surged more than 6% from Thursday's
lows to close higher on the week, after investors swooped in
following sharp declines on the heels of Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
Investors were preparing for more gyrations in asset prices
after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to
punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking
some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.
On the surface, last week’s rebound resembled past bounces
the index has experienced in its more than 200% run over the
past decade, when "buying the dip" proved a winning strategy.
Yet while bargain hunters over the last two years could
count on the Fed's historically loose monetary policy to offer
stocks support, today they face heightened geopolitical
uncertainty and a central bank that is expected to pull out the
stops in its fight against inflation – starting with a widely
anticipated rate increase in March.
"Investors were trained to buy the dip because they had the
backing of the Fed. But now you could make a case that this is
one of the most significant geopolitical events for the last
decade, and you don't have the Fed in your corner," said Burns
McKinney, a senior portfolio manager at NFJ Investment Group.
The S&P is down 8% year-to-date and confirmed it was in a
correction by falling more than 10% from its record high earlier
this week - its biggest decline since stocks lost nearly a third
of their value in the COVID-19 selloff of March 2020 before
doubling from their lows.
Many expect geopolitical tensions to continue plaguing
markets, as the implications from the war in Ukraine become
clearer.
Kyle Bass, founder and chief investment officer of hedge
fund Hayman Capital Management, believes investors still have
not factored in all of the possible outcomes that could result
from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including a prolonged
conflict that weighs on global growth and sends inflation higher
by pushing up commodity prices.
"This is going to get worse before it gets better," he told
Reuters in a recent interview. "Asset managers don't have these
outcomes in their realm of possibilities."
Measures to cut off some Russian banks off from SWIFT and
place restrictions on the Russian central bank's international
reserves may fuel more market swings, including a renewed rush
to safe haven assets such as gold and Treasuries, investors
said.
"We saw an equity rally and risk assets rally recently on
the basis that the West was not going to impose very severe
sanctions, but that is certainly going to change," said Peter
Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at UBP. "The fact that it
looks like this is going to be a more drawn out and protracted
conflict is not a particularly good environment for risky
assets."
Bass said investors should own assets that can hold value
during inflationary times, such as commodities and real estate.
McKinney is buying dividend-paying stocks that he expects to
withstand future volatility in the market and moving some money
into defense companies.
In addition to the fast-moving situation in Ukraine,
investors next week will be watching Friday's non-farm payrolls
data for February – the last such employment report the Fed will
see before its monetary policy meeting in March.
Anticipation of Fed tightening has weighed on markets in
recent weeks, as investors price in around 165 points of
interest rate increases by next February. Fed Chairman Jerome
Powell said he expected to raise interest rates in March for the
first time since 2018.
Though Ukraine remains in flux, those in favor of buying on
weakness argue that stock declines from past geopolitical events
have been short-lived. LPL Financial's study of 37 major
geopolitical events since World War Two found that stocks were
up an average of 11% one year later, provided a recession does
not occur.
Retail investors have been among the dip buyers, purchasing
a net $1.5 billion on Thursday, data from Vanda Research showed.
BlackRock last week added to its strategic
overweight in equities, saying investors may be overestimating
how hawkish central banks will need to be in their battle
against inflation. JPMorgan's analysts, meanwhile,
argued that "initial volatility around rate liftoff didn't last
and equities made new all-time highs 2-4 quarters out."
Others, however, are taking a more dour view, as the markets
price in Fed tightening in the face of soaring inflation.
Charles Lemonides, portfolio manager of hedge fund
ValueWorks LLC has been increasing his bets against some stocks,
including semiconductor maker Broadcom Inc and
plant-based meat company Beyond Meat Inc, skeptical
that markets will be able to sustain a rally in the face of a
hawkish Fed.
"The reality is that the market has had a huge run and
inevitably you give back some of those gains," he said.
