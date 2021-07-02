Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Broadcom Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVGO   US11135F1012

BROADCOM INC.

(AVGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors eye high-dividend stocks as Treasury yields languish

07/02/2021 | 09:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Expectations that Treasury yields may stay tame in the second half of the year are pushing some investors to take a second look at companies whose dividend payouts beat those offered on U.S. government bonds.

The ProShares S&P Dividend Aristocrats ETF - a measure of companies that have increased their dividends annually for the last 25 years or more - is up 14.3% this year, compared to a 15.8% rise for the benchmark S&P 500.

Some investors believe these stocks may be a good bet in coming months, however, as a more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve and signs of peaking growth dent expectations that Treasury yields will resume a surge that began in the first quarter but has more recently died down.

The S&P Dividend Aristocrats index pays a dividend yield of 2.15%, while the 10-year Treasury pays a dividend yield of 1.48%. The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF remains about 4% below its May peak.

"Increasingly, the market will focus on companies with the potential for growing payouts and rising current returns," said Bob Leininger, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds.

Overall, dividend payouts in the S&P 500 will grow by 6% this year and next, well above the 0.8% growth rate implied by current valuations, according to estimates from Goldman Sachs. Of the 57 companies that decreased or suspended their dividends in 2020, 22 have resumed or increased their dividends and another 19 will likely increase their dividends by the end of the year, the firm estimates.

Financial companies will likely lead the way for dividend increases after the Federal Reserve relaxed limitations on payouts and buy-back's, noted Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management

Firms including Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America said on June 28 they were hiking their payouts after they passed the Fed's stress tests, which evaluate how companies would fare in a significant economic downturn. Overall, the total buy-back and dividend payouts from financial companies will likely top $130 billion, according to analyst estimates.

Leininger said that he is starting to target companies such as brewer Molson Coors Beverage Co, which suspended its dividend last year but said in April that it expects to reinstate it by the end of 2021.

Shares of the company are up nearly 19% for the year to date.

Dividend-paying stocks trade at below 18 times forward earnings, a small discount relative to their historical median -- increasing their allure in a market where valuations are elevated compared to historical levels, said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for wealth management Northern Trust.

"We anticipate that dividends will increase at a rate above inflation over the next several years, offering investors the opportunity to generate their own cash flow in a yield-starved world," she said.

Investors may get a deeper glimpse at the Federal Reserve's views on inflation when the minutes from its most recent meeting are released Wednesday, while the ISM reading of service industry activity is set to be released on Tuesday. The index hit a record high in May as the economy recovery accelerated.

Dividend-paying stocks look to be in a sweet spot, offering stable payouts that are expected to increase if the economic rebound continues, said Burns McKinney of NFJ Investment Group.

McKinney is looking at companies that suspended or cut their dividends during the widespread economic lockdowns last year and will likely increase them this year.

"You've got a number of companies that are going to keep up with inflation and you're going to get rewarded in the meantime" through rising dividend payouts, he said. This includes companies such as industrial firm Honeywell International Inc and technology firm Broadcom Inc as well as the S&P 500 energy sector, he said.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By David Randall


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC. -0.31% 468.17 Delayed Quote.6.92%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 0.32% 221.32 Delayed Quote.4.05%
All news about BROADCOM INC.
07/02WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors eye high-dividend stocks as Treasury yields l..
RE
07/02Tech Up On Growth Bias -- Tech Roundup
DJ
07/02BROADCOM  : US Federal Trade Commission Charges Broadcom of 'Illegal Monopolizat..
MT
07/02BROADCOM  : US FTC files proposed settlement with Broadcom
RE
07/02FTC Charges Broadcom With Illegal Monopolization, Proposes Consent Order
DJ
06/29ELON MUSK : Musk touts Starlink progress as cost, demand hurdles remain
RE
06/29BROADCOM  : KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on Broadcom With Outperform Rating..
MT
06/21INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Broadcom Gets Stock Award Sells Portion for Taxes Sc..
MT
06/21BROADCOM INC.  : and Bernstein to Host Storage Teach-In
PR
06/15BROADCOM  : Delivers Industry-First Value Stream Management Solution that Seamle..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 265 M - -
Net income 2021 6 118 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 192 B 192 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,07x
EV / Sales 2022 7,44x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart BROADCOM INC.
Duration : Period :
Broadcom Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADCOM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 468,17 $
Average target price 527,13 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hock E. Tan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kirsten M. Spears VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Henry Samueli Chairman
Alan Davidson Chief Information Officer
Charlie B. Kawwas Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BROADCOM INC.6.92%189 622
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.94%549 120
NVIDIA CORPORATION56.93%474 253
INTEL CORPORATION13.93%225 765
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED17.11%173 779
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-6.41%155 269