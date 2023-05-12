Advanced search
    3673   JP3831490002

BROADLEAF CO., LTD.

(3673)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
430.00 JPY   -2.71%
02:33aBroadleaf : 1Q FY12/2023 Business Results Briefing
PU
02:33aBroadleaf : 1Q FY12/2023 Financial Results
PU
04/20Broadleaf to Issue Restricted Stock Compensation
MT
Broadleaf : 1Q FY12/2023 Business Results Briefing

05/12/2023 | 02:33am EDT
1Q FY12/2023 Business Results Briefing Material

Broadleaf Co., Ltd (3673)

May 10, 2023

Copyright©2023 Broadleaf Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.|

Table of Contents

1

2

3

4

5

Business Results for 1Q FY12/2023

Earnings Forecast for FY12/2023

Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan (2022-28)

Topics

Supplemental Information

Copyright©2023 Broadleaf Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

2

1 Business Results for 1Q FY12/2023

2 Earnings Forecast for FY12/2023

3 Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan (2022-28)

4 Topics

5 Supplemental Information

Copyright©2023 Broadleaf Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

3

Business Results for 1Q FY12/2023

Overview of 1Q FY12/2023

Business Environment

Favorable

Mobility sector: Demand for cloud services designed for DX has been increasing.

Non-mobilitysector: IT Investment has recovered compared to the early stage of COVID-19 crisis.

Business results

Better than expected

Cloud-based software for mobility sector

Since sales are recorded on a monthly basis, they grew as planned under favorable business environment.

  • Revenue of "Cloud service" in 1Q: 935 million yen (YoY +80.9%)

Adoption rate of 5-yearlump-sum contracts* for cloud-based software for mobility sector

FY2022: 29% FY2023 1Q: 48%

  • Cash flow from operating activities in 1Q shifted to an upward trend (YoY +109 million yen)

Packaged software for non-mobility sector

Since sales for 6-year usage rights are recorded in a lump sum, they exceeded the expectation under favorable business environment.

  • Revision of packaged system sales forecast for 1H: 5 billion yen (+400 million yen compared to initial forecast)

Progress of Mid-term Management Plan On track

Performance plan: Performance largely exceeded initial forecast in FY2022.

The Company made a good start in FY2023 and plans to return to profitability in FY2024.

Initiatives: The Company is promoting penetration of released cloud-based software as planned, while promoting development of the remaining cloud-based software.

* For cloud-based software, even in the case of a 5-yearlump-sum contract, sales are recorded on a monthly basis.

Copyright©2023 Broadleaf Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

4

Business Results for 1Q FY12/2023

Overview of Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue increased and loss decreased by capturing demand for cloud services designed for DX, while conducting upfront investment.

(Millions of yen)

FY2023

FY2022

YoY change

YoY ratio

1Q

1Q

Revenue

3,629

3,254

+375

+11.5%

Cloud service

935

517

+418

+80.9%

Packaged system

2,694

2,737

-43

-1.6%

Cost of sales

1,483

1,195

+288

+24.1%

Gross profit

2,146

2,060

+87

+4.2%

SG&A expenses, etc.

2,682

2,797

-115

-4.1%

Operating profit *

-536

-737

+201

-

Profit before tax *

-541

-646

+105

-

Profit attributable to owners of the parent*

-405

-570

+165

-

Basic earnings per share*

-4.58 yen

-6.48 yen

-

-

*minus (-) represents loss

Copyright©2023 Broadleaf Co.,Ltd. All rights reserved.

5

Disclaimer

Broadleaf Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 06:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
