Broadleaf : 1Q FY12/2023 Business Results Briefing

Business Results for 1Q FY12/2023

Overview of 1Q FY12/2023

Business Environment Favorable

・Mobility sector: Demand for cloud services designed for DX has been increasing.

・Non-mobilitysector: IT Investment has recovered compared to the early stage of COVID-19 crisis.

Business results Better than expected

・Cloud-based software for mobility sector

Since sales are recorded on a monthly basis, they grew as planned under favorable business environment.

Revenue of "Cloud service" in 1Q: 935 million yen ( YoY +80.9% )

・Adoption rate of 5-yearlump-sum contracts* for cloud-based software for mobility sector

FY2022: 29% ⇒ FY2023 1Q: 48%

Cash flow from operating activities in 1Q shifted to an upward trend (YoY +109 million yen)

・Packaged software for non-mobility sector

Since sales for 6-year usage rights are recorded in a lump sum, they exceeded the expectation under favorable business environment.

Revision of packaged system sales forecast for 1H: 5 billion yen ( +400 million yen compared to initial forecast)

Progress of Mid-term Management Plan On track

・Performance plan: Performance largely exceeded initial forecast in FY2022.

The Company made a good start in FY2023 and plans to return to profitability in FY2024.

・Initiatives: The Company is promoting penetration of released cloud-based software as planned, while promoting development of the remaining cloud-based software.

* For cloud-based software, even in the case of a 5-yearlump-sum contract, sales are recorded on a monthly basis.