Broadleaf : 1Q FY12/2023 Business Results Briefing

Business Results for 1Q FY12/2023
Overview of 1Q FY12/2023
|
Business Environment
|
Favorable
・Mobility sector: Demand for cloud services designed for DX has been increasing.
・Non-mobilitysector: IT Investment has recovered compared to the early stage of COVID-19 crisis.
|
Business results
|
Better than expected
・Cloud-based software for mobility sector
Since sales are recorded on a monthly basis, they grew as planned under favorable business environment.
-
Revenue of "Cloud service" in 1Q: 935 million yen (YoY +80.9%)
・Adoption rate of 5-yearlump-sum contracts* for cloud-based software for mobility sector
FY2022: 29% ⇒ FY2023 1Q: 48%
-
Cash flow from operating activities in 1Q shifted to an upward trend (YoY +109 million yen)
・Packaged software for non-mobility sector
Since sales for 6-year usage rights are recorded in a lump sum, they exceeded the expectation under favorable business environment.
-
Revision of packaged system sales forecast for 1H: 5 billion yen (+400 million yen compared to initial forecast)
Progress of Mid-term Management Plan On track
・Performance plan: Performance largely exceeded initial forecast in FY2022.
The Company made a good start in FY2023 and plans to return to profitability in FY2024.
・Initiatives: The Company is promoting penetration of released cloud-based software as planned, while promoting development of the remaining cloud-based software.
* For cloud-based software, even in the case of a 5-yearlump-sum contract, sales are recorded on a monthly basis.