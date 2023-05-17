Broadleaf : 1Q FY12/2023 Business Results Briefing Material (with Notes)

・The current business environment continued to be favorable against a backdrop of growing interest in DX in the mobility sector and a recovery in demand from the COVID-19 crisis in the non-mobility sector.
・Regarding packaged software for non-mobility sector, the 6-year license fee is recorded as sales in a lump sum, so it largely influences the Company's financial result. As a result, the performance for 1Q exceeded the Company's expectation, and the earnings forecast for 1H FY2023 was revised upward.
・In the 2H FY2023, the Company will continue promoting sales of packaged software to exceed full-year earnings forecast.
・Regarding its medium-term management plan, the Company changed to a monthly subscription-type business model in 2022 (the first year of the plan), and constructed the base for future growth. On top of this, financial result was above the initial forecast.
・In 2023 (the second year of the plan), the Company continues to promote the penetration of cloud-based software, and succeeded in making a good start toward achieving profitability in 2024.
・Along with the penetration of cloud-based software, the number of clients adopting 5-yearlump-sum contracts for cloud-based software increased, so operating cash flow shifted to an upward trend.
Business Results for 1Q FY12/2023
Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
・Revenue increased and loss decreased by capturing demand for cloud services designed for DX, while conducting upfront investment.