Broadleaf : 1Q FY12/2023 Business Results Briefing Q&A

1Q FY12/2023 Business Results Briefing

Q&A [Summary]

1. Why did the average monthly license sales for 1Q FY2023 became flat, while the quarterly trend in FY2022 rose constantly?

The number of cloud-based software users is steadily increasing from the previous fiscal year. However, this includes users with relatively low unit prices, and since the total number of cloud-based software users is small in the early stage of the mid-term management plan, the average monthly sales may decline slightly depending on the sales mix. However, monthly sales from cloud-based software users acquired in FY2022 did not decline.

The Company believes that average monthly license sales will continue to rise toward the FY2024 target of 23,000 yen per month when looking at the longer time span.

2. According to the Company's plan, the transition to cloud-based software is expected to accelerate in the latter half of the plan. However, are the transition barriers same for clients who switch in the early stage and those who switch in the latter half of the plan?

The Company conducts client-oriented sales activities, so sales teams keep in touch with their clients often. Therefore, they already finished explaining cloud-based software in advance to clients who switched to the packaged software under monthly contracts. Since they do not start sales activities after the enhancement and addition of functions for cloud-based software are finished, the Company believes that there is a low risk for the delay in the transition of existing clients. Also, the Company does not think price will become a major obstacle for the transition, since clients are already adopting contracts with higher unit price when switching to monthly contracts for packaged software.

3. In which service category are the sales of monthly contracts for packaged software included? Is there any room for the unit price to rise further when clients switch to cloud-based software?

Sales for packaged software under monthly contracts are included in the service category of "Cloud service." Packaged software and cloud-based software are totally different products, so there is room for further increase in

unit price.

The main functions of packaged software are client management, sales management, and the preparation of estimates, which are mainly used by mechanics and management. On the other hand, cloud-based software can be used like an Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) system by linking it to other systems, so it can be used throughout the company, including accountants and front desk, for example. Therefore, the licensing system is redesigned for the usage by multiple people.

Majority of clients who use the packaged software intend to keep using only the conventional functions in the cloud-based software. Therefore, the Company is consulting with major companies (*shops with ten or more mechanics are classified as major companies) in order to increase the users who are fully utilizing the software as a