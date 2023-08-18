2Q FY12/2023 Business Results Briefing Material

Progress in the growth strategy is steady and results have exceeded the plan

FY12/2023

Medium-Term Management Plan (2022-28)

1H Business Results

Performance Plan

Business condition has been favorable amid rising DX demand.

The performance is expected to exceed the original plan for

As a result, performance further exceeded the revised earnings

2 consecutive fiscal years.

forecast.

Accumulation of recurring revenue has been steadily increasing.

Full-Year Earnings Forecast

Measure 1 "Cloud Penetration"

Business condition is expected to remain favorable in the 2H.

Cloud software is expected to be released in line with the plan.

The Company will continue to invest in development for

The number of users changing to cloud software will increase

expansion of cloud services.

dramatically from FY2024.

Full-year forecast was revised upward.

Measure 2 "Service Expansion"

Full-scale operation of cloud ordering platform will begin from

4Q of FY2023.

4

  • The current business environment is favorable.
  • Interest in Digital Transformation (DX) is high among clients across all business sectors and types, leading to increased demand for cloud services.
  • This trend is anticipated to persist into the second half of FY2023. Therefore, we plan to intensify our sales activities to capture this growing demand.
  • In light of the positive business results for the first half of FY2023, we have revised our full-year earnings forecast upward.
  • Continuing from the previous fiscal year, financial results are expected to exceed the plan for the second consecutive year.
  • Strategically, we will proceed as planned with the development of cloud software and other services. These initiatives will form the foundation for achieving high growth from the next fiscal year onward.

