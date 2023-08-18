Progress in the growth strategy is steady and results have exceeded the plan
FY12/2023
Medium-Term Management Plan (2022-28)
1H Business Results
Performance Plan
• Business condition has been favorable amid rising DX demand.
• The performance is expected to exceed the original plan for
• As a result, performance further exceeded the revised earnings
2 consecutive fiscal years.
forecast.
• Accumulation of recurring revenue has been steadily increasing.
Full-Year Earnings Forecast
Measure 1 "Cloud Penetration"
• Business condition is expected to remain favorable in the 2H.
• Cloud software is expected to be released in line with the plan.
• The Company will continue to invest in development for
• The number of users changing to cloud software will increase
expansion of cloud services.
dramatically from FY2024.
• Full-year forecast was revised upward.
Measure 2 "Service Expansion"
• Full-scale operation of cloud ordering platform will begin from
4Q of FY2023.
The current business environment is favorable.
Interest in Digital Transformation (DX) is high among clients across all business sectors and types, leading to increased demand for cloud services.
This trend is anticipated to persist into the second half of FY2023. Therefore, we plan to intensify our sales activities to capture this growing demand.
In light of the positive business results for the first half of FY2023, we have revised our full-year earnings forecast upward.
Continuing from the previous fiscal year, financial results are expected to exceed the plan for the second consecutive year.
Strategically, we will proceed as planned with the development of cloud software and other services. These initiatives will form the foundation for achieving high growth from the next fiscal year onward.
FY12/2023
2Q Financial Results and
Full-year Results Forecast
Medium-Term Management Plan (2022-28) Progress and Future Outlook
Broadleaf Co., Ltd. is engaged in provision of industry-specific business applications through the network, maintenance services and supplies, and various network services on the industrial platform, mainly to the automobile aftermarket industry and other markets. The system sales business develops and sells industry-specific business applications, work analysis and optimization softwares, as well as purchases and sells personal computer (PC) bodies and printers. The system support business provides maintenance services, as well as purchases and sells documents and office automation (OA) supplies. The network service business provides database service, server service, settlement agency service of automobile recycling parts, electronic parts ordering function of automobile parts, support tool of tablet type business, as well as analysis service of ecommerce and data.