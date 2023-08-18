Broadleaf Co., Ltd. is engaged in provision of industry-specific business applications through the network, maintenance services and supplies, and various network services on the industrial platform, mainly to the automobile aftermarket industry and other markets. The system sales business develops and sells industry-specific business applications, work analysis and optimization softwares, as well as purchases and sells personal computer (PC) bodies and printers. The system support business provides maintenance services, as well as purchases and sells documents and office automation (OA) supplies. The network service business provides database service, server service, settlement agency service of automobile recycling parts, electronic parts ordering function of automobile parts, support tool of tablet type business, as well as analysis service of ecommerce and data.

Sector Software