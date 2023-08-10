The following information was originally prepared and published by the Company in Japanese as it contains timely disclosure materials to be submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This English translation is for your convenience only. If there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version.

The Company plans to hold an online live presentation for institutional investors and analysts on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The materials used at the meeting will be posted on its website.

The forward-looking statements such as earnings forecasts contained in this document are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions which are regarded as legitimate. The Company makes no warranty as to the achievability of what is described in the statements. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors.

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period (changes in specified subsidiaries with changes in the scope of consolidation): None

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results for the First Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

During the first six months of the current fiscal year (January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023) under review, Japanese economy was gradually picking up with normal economic development due to the lessening of the impact of COVID-19. On the other hand, The Russian military's invasion of Ukraine has become protracted, and price of things and items have continued to rise. Therefore, the economic outlook remains uncertain.

Under such social and economic conditions, companies have been increasingly moving toward digital transformation (hereinafter "DX"), such as automating and streamlining business processes and responding to new digital infrastructures. In the domestic Mobility industry, where many of our customers belong, Broadleaf Co., Ltd group (hereinafter "the Group") has seen a positive stance toward investing in IT that not only improves operational productivity, but also enhances the added value of products and services provided to consumers and leads to the creation of new businesses.

Based on the Group's corporate philosophy of "Gratitude and Happiness", the Group implements our Medium-Term Management Plan (2022-2028) (hereinafter "the Plan"). The Group's performance targets for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2028, the final year of the plans, which are consolidated revenue of 32.5 billion yen, operating income of 13 billion yen (operating margin of 40%), and profit attributable to owners of the parent of 8 billion yen. The Group promotes two growth strategies, "Cloud Penetration" and "Service Expansion."

In the previous fiscal year (fiscal year ending December 31, 2022), the first year of the Plan, the Group has started offering cloud services and shifted to a monthly subscription-type business model as a foundation for revenue growth. In the current fiscal year (fiscal year ending December 31, 2023), the second year of the Plan, the Group was able to actively propose cloud- based software that will lead to customer DX, resulting in a significant rise in the number of monthly subscriptions and steady progress in recurring sales accumulation. As a result of the steady progress of these measures, the Group believes that revenue has shifted to a Growth Trend.

In parallel with these efforts to achieve the performance targets in the Plan, the Group will incorporate OPEN AI's "ChatGPT" and Broadleaf's proprietary Large-sized Language Model*1, which utilizes the knowledge the Group has cultivated in the Mobility industry to date, as well as the generation Artificial Intelligence (hereinafter "AI") function developed by combining Knowledge Databases*2, into ".c Series" of cloud information and other software. By utilizing this function, customers can help to improve productivity by streamlining operations in the Mobility industry, and resolve issues such as chronic labor shortages. At the same time, by developing our products and services and having customers use them, the Group will promote the DX transformation of the entire Mobility industry.

In addition, the Group has a Knowledge Database possessed, including information on vehicle models, parts information, and maintenance history of automobiles. Based on this Knowledge Database, the Group has developed an analytical AI function to detect business irregularities and fraud, and plan to develop it as a new Infrastructure Services. As a result, the Group will contribute to restoring the credibility of the Mobility industry as a whole by providing safe and secure maintenance and repair procedure services from a neutral standpoint such as a third-party organization. By implementing these measures, the Group aims to create a society where car owners can enjoy a safe, secure and fulfilling car life.

Amid the steady progress of various proposals and measures for these customers, in the second quarter of the current fiscal year under review, the Group strengthened sales of monthly subscription-type software, centered on the mainstay cloud-based software product ".c Series". As a consequence, recurring sales has increased as the total number of customers has increased. Orders for packaged software, mainly for Non-mobility industry, also progressed steadily. In terms of costs, the Group continued to make upfront investments to prepare for future service expansion, such as strengthening the infrastructure for providing cloud- based software.

As a result of the above, in the consolidated first six months of the current fiscal year, revenue was 7,390 million yen (up 13.3% year on year), operating loss was 1,111 million yen (operating loss of 1,398 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year), loss before income taxes was 1,102 million yen (loss before income taxes of 1,458 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of the parent was 826 million yen (loss attributable to owners of the parent of 1,109 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

