Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Broadleaf Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3673   JP3831490002

BROADLEAF CO., LTD.

(3673)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Broadleaf : Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts

07/27/2021 | 11:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following information was originally prepared and published by the Company in Japanese as it contains timely disclosure materials to be submitted to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This English translation is for your convenience only. If there is any discrepancy between this English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version.

July 28, 2021

Broadleaf Co., Ltd.

Representative: Kenji Oyama,

Representative Director and President

(Code No.: 3673 First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts

Broadleaf Co., Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces that, in light of its recent performance, it has revised earnings forecasts and dividend forecasts for the first six months and full-year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) announced on February 12, 2021 as follows.

1. About earnings forecasts

  1. Revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

Profit

Revenue

Operating

Profit before

attributable to

Basic earnings

profit

tax

owners of

per share

parent

Previous forecast (A)

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

9,500

700

700

430

4.90

Revised forecast (B)

9,930

1,200

1,190

760

8.65

Difference (B-A)

430

500

490

330

-

Change (%)

4.5%

71.4%

70.0%

76.7%

-

(Ref.) Result for the first six

months of the fiscal year

10,232

1,628

1,614

1,066

12.18

ended December 31, 2020

  1. Revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

Profit

Revenue

Operating

Profit before

attributable to

Basic earnings

profit

tax

owners of

per share

parent

Previous forecast (A)

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

20,100

2,400

2,400

1,550

17.64

Revised forecast (B)

20,350

2,600

2,580

1,640

18.66

Difference (B-A)

250

200

180

90

-

Change (%)

1.2%

8.3%

7.5%

5.8%

-

(Ref.) Result for the fiscal

year ended December 31,

21,162

4,135

3,820

2,465

28.16

2020

1

3) Reason for the revision

For the first six months of the fiscal year (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021), against the backdrop of active digital transformation, the Company's clients steadily invested in IT services including business software. In addition, online sales activities penetrated the market more than expected, so the Company was able to conduct business negotiations with clients more efficiently. As a consequence, sales volume of business software exceeded the initial plan, so the Company has revised its forecast for revenue. The Company also has revised its forecasts for operating profit, profit before tax, and profit attributable to owners of parent, since it was able to effectively allocate costs of sales activities and business operations due to the promotion of online sales activities.

The Company aims to stabilize and enhance its revenue over the medium-to-long term by shifting the sale of business software to monthly subscription contracts. However, since the shift to monthly subscription contracts will depress its business performance in the short term, the Company is progressing the shift in systematic and step-by-step manner.

Recently, the Company decided to further increase the ratio of monthly subscription contracts, given the steady investments of clients in business software and other products. In addition to the performance trends for the first six months of the fiscal year, the Company takes into account the factors behind the short-term decline in revenue accompanied by the acceleration on the shift to monthly subscription contracts, so the consolidated earnings forecasts for the full fiscal year (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021), including revenue, operating profit, profit before tax, and profit attributable to owners of parent, has been revised.

(NOTE) The above earnings forecasts have been prepared based on information available as of the date of publication of this material. Actual results may differ from forecast figures due to various factors in the future.

2. About dividend forecasts

1) Revisions to dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021

Dividend per share

Interim

Year-end

Annual

Previous forecast

3.50 yen

3.50 yen

7.00 yen

Revised forecast

4.00 yen

4.00 yen

8.00 yen

(Reference) Actual dividend for the

6.60 yen

6.60 yen

13.20 yen

fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

2) Reason for the revision

The Company regards the return of profits to shareholders as an important management issue. Its basic policy is to distribute profits in accordance with business results while retaining the surplus required for business development and maintenance of financial soundness to increase corporate value. The Company aims for a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 35% or more.

In line with the revision of earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, the Company has decided to apply the amount equivalent to the revision of forecast for profit attributable to owners of parent to profit return to shareholders. Therefore, the Company has raised the annual dividend per share to 8.00 yen (dividend payout ratio 42.8%), an increase of 1.00 yen from the previous forecast. This consists of an interim dividend of 4.00 yen and a year-end dividend of 4.00 yen.

2

Disclaimer

Broadleaf Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 03:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BROADLEAF CO., LTD.
07/27BROADLEAF : Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts and Dividend ..
PU
07/27Broadleaf Qualified to List on Tokyo Bourse's Prime Market
MT
07/12DHANUKA AGRITECH : Introduces New Herbicide
MT
05/19AMERICAN VANGUARD : Acquires US Rights to Envoke Herbicide From Syngenta
MT
05/10BROADLEAF : 1Q FY12/2021 Business Results Briefing
PU
05/10Broadleaf Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
05/10Broadleaf Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Ha..
CI
05/10Broadleaf Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend Guidance for the First Half and Full Y..
CI
04/22Broadleaf to Issue Shares Under Employee Stock Compensation
MT
04/21BROADLEAF : Notice of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensati..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 200 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2021 1 560 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 1,36%
Capitalization 45 325 M 413 M 413 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 951
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart BROADLEAF CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Broadleaf Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADLEAF CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 516,00 JPY
Average target price 570,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Oyama President & Representative Director
Morio Kizawa Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Takada Independent Outside Director
Kumiko Igushi Independent Outside Director
Risa Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROADLEAF CO., LTD.-24.34%406
ZSCALER, INC.16.68%32 126
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED106.97%1 066
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.69%764
HANGZHOU HOPECHART IOT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.21.47%708
MIX TELEMATICS LIMITED19.29%311