Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRMK   US11135B1008

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.

(BRMK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/25 04:00:02 pm EDT
8.170 USD   -0.12%
05:03pBROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pBroadmark Realty Capital Expands and Further Strengthens Board of Directors
BU
04/19Broadmark Realty Capital Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL : EXPANDS AND FURTHER STRENGHTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K

04/25/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL EXPANDS AND FURTHER STRENGHTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

- Appoints New Independent Director, Pinkie D. Mayfield -

Seattle - April 25, 2022 - Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) ("Broadmark" or the "Company"), an internally managed secured real estate finance company, announced that it is strengthening its Board of Directors with the addition of a new independent director, Pinkie D. Mayfield, effective today. Ms. Mayfield's addition increases the size of the Board of Directors to eight members, including six independent directors.

Dan Hirsch, Chairman of Broadmark's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, stated, "We are very pleased to expand and further strengthen our Board of Directors. We welcome Pinkie and look forward to benefitting from her extensive experience in public relations, corporate affairs and investor relations. Pinkie will complement our already strong group of directors as we look to expand our business, execute our strategy to provide capital solutions for our customers, and maintain our commitment to our communities and the Company's stakeholders."

Ms. Mayfield has been Chief Communications Officer and Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Graham Holdings Company (formerly The Washington Post Company), a diversified conglomerate whose principal operations include education and media. In her current role since 2018, Ms. Mayfield is responsible for corporate affairs, public relations, communications and strategic initiatives. Since joining Graham Holdings in 1998, she has held a number of executive leadership positions.

Prior to joining Graham Holdings, Ms. Mayfield was a Vice President and Trust Officer at NationsBank (now Bank of America) in the Investment Services Division. A director of Founders Bank, a Washington D.C.-based community bank, she has chaired the audit committee since joining the board in 2020. Ms. Mayfield also serves as treasurer of the board of directors of the District of Columbia College Access Program and a trustee of the Philip L. Graham Fund. Ms. Mayfield graduated magna cum laude with a BA in business administration from Trinity Washington University and earned an MBA from the University of Maryland University College.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) is a specialty real estate finance company, providing financing solutions generally in the $2 to $50 million range across the entire debt capital stack for commercial and residential real estate opportunities throughout the United States. Broadmark is particularly well equipped to address complex financing requirements that require rapid response, investing across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.

Contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@broadmark.com

206-623-7782

Media Relations

Megan Kivlehan & Greg Michaels

broadmark@icrinc.com

1

Disclaimer

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 21:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.
05:03pBROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
04:17pBroadmark Realty Capital Expands and Further Strengthens Board of Directors
BU
04/19Broadmark Realty Capital Sets Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conferen..
BU
04/18Broadmark Realty Capital Maintains Monthly Cash Dividend at $0.07 a Share, Payable May ..
MT
04/18Broadmark Realty Capital Declares Monthly Dividend for April 2022
BU
04/18Broadmark Realty Capital Declares Monthly Dividend for April 2022, Payable on May 16, 2..
CI
03/17BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal..
PU
03/17BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal..
AQ
03/15Broadmark Realty Capital Declares Monthly Dividend for March 2022
BU
03/15Broadmark Realty Capital Inc Declares Monthly Dividend for March 2022, Payable on April..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 139 M - -
Net income 2022 102 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 10,3%
Capitalization 1 086 M 1 086 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,15x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,18 $
Average target price 11,75 $
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian P. Ward Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Schneider Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jeffrey B. Pyatt Chairman
Linda Koa Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Kevin M. Luebbers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.-13.26%1 086
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-16.62%9 526
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-1.81%7 313
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-22.94%6 059
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.2.97%5 316
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-3.27%4 836