  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRMK   US11135B1008

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.

(BRMK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:00:53 2023-02-28 pm EST
5.115 USD   +3.96%
02:10pBroadmark Realty Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. - BRMK
BU
08:06aPIper Sandler Upgrades Broadmark Realty Capital to Neutral From Underweight, Boosts Price Target to $6 From $3.75
MT
06:30aBroadmark Realty Capital : VOTING AGREEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BROADMARK REALTY INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. - BRMK

02/28/2023 | 02:10pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) to Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Broadmark will receive 0.47233 shares of Ready Capital for each share of Broadmark that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-brmk/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 112 M - -
Net income 2022 47,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 15,8%
Capitalization 654 M 654 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 95,7%
Duration : Period :
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey B. Pyatt Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Luebbers President & Director
Jonathan Hermes Chief Financial Officer
Daniel J. Hirsch Independent Director
David A. Karp Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.38.20%654
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.76%10 223
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.5.22%6 258
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.5.18%5 969
RITHM CAPITAL CORP.12.00%4 335
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.1.70%3 631