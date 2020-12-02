Broadmark Realty Capital : Audit Committee Charter

Adopted by the Board of Directors as of November 5, 2020

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.

AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER

Purpose

The purpose of the Audit Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (the "Company") shall be to provide assistance to the Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibility relating to:

1. the accounting and financial reporting process of the Company and its subsidiaries including audits of the Company's financial statements and the integrity of the Company's financial statements;

2. the Company's and its subsidiaries' systems of internal accounting and financial controls;

3. the performance of the Company's internal audit function and the Company's independent auditor;

4. the qualifications and independence of the Company's independent auditor;

5. the Company's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements; and

6. overseeing the preparation of the report required by the Rule 407(d)(3) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to be included in the Company's annual proxy statement.

Composition; Appointment

The Committee shall be comprised of three or more members of the Board. Each member of the Committee shall be independent in accordance with the requirements of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), Section 10A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC, as determined by the Board.

Committee members shall be appointed by the Board. Committee members shall hold their offices until their successors are appointed and qualified, or until their earlier resignation or removal, and may be removed by the Board in its discretion. All vacancies in the Committee shall be filled by the Board. The Board shall designate one member of the Committee to serve as the Chairman of the Committee.

Each member of the Committee must be able to read and understand fundamental financial statements, including a balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement. At least one member of the Committee shall meet the financial sophistication standard, as set forth in the applicable NYSE rules, and at least one member of the Committee must be an "audit committee financial expert," as determined by the Board in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC. The existence of such member shall be disclosed in periodic filings as required by the SEC. The designation of the

"audit committee financial expert" shall be made by the Board in its business judgment at least annually.

No director may serve as a member of the Committee if such director serves on the audit committee of more than two other public companies, unless the Board determines that such simultaneous service would not impair the ability of such director to effectively serve on the Committee. Any such determination must be disclosed in the Company's annual proxy statement or Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Meetings

The Committee shall meet, either in person or by teleconference, at least four times annually, or more frequently as circumstances dictate. To foster open communication, the Committee shall meet periodically in executive sessions, separately, with each of management, the principal internal auditor of the Company, and the independent auditor. The Committee will report regularly to the full Board with respect to its activities. The Committee shall meet at such times as determined by the Chairman of the Committee or at the request of any two Committee members. The Chairman of the Committee shall preside over all meetings of the Committee. A majority of the members of the Committee shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. The Committee may act only upon approval of a majority of its members present at any meeting at which a quorum is present, or by the unanimous written consent of all Committee members. The Committee may meet by telephone, video conference or similar means of remote communication. The Committee shall maintain copies of minutes of each meeting of the Committee and each written consent to take action without a meeting, reflecting the actions so authorized or taken by the Committee. A copy of the minutes of each meeting and all consents shall be placed in the Company's minute book.

Delegation

The Committee may form and delegate authority to subcommittees consisting of one or more members when it deems appropriate, including the authority to grant pre-approvals of audit and permitted non-audit and tax services, provided that decisions of such subcommittee to grant pre-approvals and take any other actions shall be presented to the full Committee at its next scheduled meeting.

External Advisors

The Committee shall have the sole authority to obtain, at the Company's expense but at funding levels determined by the Committee, advice and assistance from outside legal counsel, accountants, experts or other advisors to assist with the execution of its duties and responsibilities as set forth in this Charter. The Committee shall also have authority to obtain advice and assistance from any officer or employee of the Company and to require any officer or employee of the Company or the Company's outside counsel or independent auditor to attend a meeting of the Committee or to meet with any members of, or advisors to, the Committee. The Committee shall have full, unrestricted access to Company records.

Duties and Responsibilities

The primary responsibilities of the Committee are set forth in the first section of this Charter. The Committee, in carrying out its responsibilities, should maintain flexibility in its policies and procedures in order to best react to changing conditions and circumstances. The following shall be the principal duties and responsibilities of the Committee. These are set forth as a guide with the understanding that the Committee may supplement them as appropriate.

1. The Committee shall appoint, retain, determine the compensation of, evaluate and, when appropriate, terminate the independent auditor and will work to resolve any disagreements between management and the independent auditor regarding financial reporting. The independent auditor will report directly to the Committee.

2. The Committee shall review and discuss with the independent auditor the matters required to be discussed by the independent auditor under Auditing Standard No. 1301, as adopted by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") and amended from time to time, including any problems or difficulties the independent auditor encountered in the course of its audit work and management's response.

3. At least annually, the Committee shall obtain and review a report by the independent auditor describing: (i) the independent auditor's internal quality control procedures; (ii) any material issues raised by the most recent internal quality control review, or peer review, of the firm, or by any inquiry or investigation by governmental or professional authorities, within the preceding five years, respecting one or more independent audits carried out by the firm, and any steps taken to deal with any such issues; and (iii) all relationships between the firm and the Company or any of its subsidiaries.

4. The Committee shall oversee the rotation of the lead audit partner as required by law.

5. The Committee shall review the Company's financial reporting processes and internal controls, based on consultation with the independent auditor and review of the Company's internal audit. Such review shall include a consideration of major issues regarding accounting principles and financial statement presentations, including any significant changes in the Company's selection or application of accounting principles, and major issues as to the adequacy of the Company's internal controls and any special audit steps adopted in light of identified deficiencies.

6. The Committee shall pre-approve all audit and non-audit services provided by the independent auditor and shall not engage the independent auditor to perform the specific non-audit services proscribed by law or regulation. Alternatively, the Committee may adopt pre-approval policies and procedures detailed as to particular services and delegate pre-approval authority to a member of the Committee. The decisions of any Committee member to whom pre-approval authority is delegated must be presented to the full Committee at its next scheduled meeting.