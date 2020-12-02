Broadmark Realty Capital : Compensation Committee Charter

Adopted by the Board of Directors as of November 5, 2020

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC.

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHARTER

Purpose

The purpose of the Compensation Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (the "Company") shall be:

1. to assist the Board in discharging its responsibilities relating to compensation of the Company's executive officers and directors;

2. to review and recommend to the Board for approval the Company's compensation plans, policies and programs;

3. to oversee the Company's overall compensation philosophy, plans, policies and programs, and assess whether the Company's compensation philosophy establishes appropriate incentives for management and employees; and

4. to oversee preparation of the compensation committee report on executive compensation required to be included in the Company's annual report or proxy statement relating to the election of directors.

Composition; Appointment

The Committee shall be comprised of three or more members of the Board. Each member of the Committee shall be independent in accordance with the requirements of the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and shall satisfy the requirements to be a "non-employee director" within the meaning of Rule 16b-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

Committee members shall be appointed by the Board. Committee members shall hold their offices until their successors are appointed and qualified, or until their earlier resignation or removal, and may be removed by the Board in its discretion. All vacancies in the Committee shall be filled by the Board. The Board shall designate one member of the Committee to serve as Chairman of the Committee.

Meetings

The Committee shall meet periodically, as deemed necessary by the Committee to carry out its duties and responsibilities. The Committee shall meet at such times as determined by the Chairman of the Committee or by any two Committee members. The Chairman of the Committee shall preside over all meetings of the Committee. A majority of the members of the Committee shall constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. The Committee may act only upon approval of a majority of its members present at any meeting at which a quorum is present, or by the unanimous written consent of all Committee members. The Committee may meet by telephone,video conference or similar means of remote communication. The Committee shall maintain copies of minutes of each meeting of the Committee and each written consent to take action without a meeting, reflecting the actions so authorized or taken by the Committee. A copy of the minutes of each meeting and all consents shall be placed in the Company's minute book.

Delegation

The Committee may form one or more subcommittees, consisting of not fewer than two members of the Committee, each of which may take such actions as may be delegated by the Committee.

External Advisers

The Committee shall have the authority, in its sole discretion, to retain or obtain the advice of a compensation consultant, legal counsel or other adviser (a "Committee Adviser") as it deems appropriate to assist with the execution of its duties and responsibilities as set forth in this Charter. The Committee shall be directly responsible for appointing, compensating and overseeing the work of any Committee Adviser retained by the Committee and shall receive appropriate funding from the Company, as determined by the Committee, for payment of reasonable compensation to such Committee Adviser. To the extent required by NYSE rules, the Committee shall assess the independence of any Committee Adviser that provides advice to the Committee (whether retained by the Committee or management), prior to selecting or receiving advice from them, in according with applicable NYSE rules. The Committee shall also have authority to obtain advice and assistance from any officer or employee of the Company and shall have full, unrestricted access to Company records.

Duties and Responsibilities

To fulfill its purpose, the Committee shall:

1. Review and approve annual corporate goals and objectives relevant to Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") compensation, evaluate at least annually the CEO's performance in light of those goals and objectives and recommend to the independent directors of the Board for approval the CEO's compensation, including salary, bonus, fees, benefits and perquisites, based on this evaluation.

2. Annually, with the assistance of the CEO, review and approve annual corporate goals and objectives relevant to the compensation of executive officers other than the CEO, including salaries, bonuses, fees, benefits and perquisites, evaluate at least annually such executive officers' performance in light of those goals and objectives, determine and approve the compensation of such executive officers based on such evaluation and report to the Board regarding such review, evaluation and determination.

3. Determine and approve the form and amount of equity awards to executive officers, including the CEO, and other eligible Company employees in accordance with the terms of the applicable incentive-compensation plan and/or equity-based plan. In

determining the long-term incentive component of the CEO's compensation, the Committee shall consider, among other factors, the Company's performance and

relative stockholder return, the value of similar incentive awards to CEOs at comparable companies and the awards given to the CEO in past years.

4. Oversee the performance evaluation of executive officers.

5. Review and recommend to the Board for approval the design of incentive compensation plans and equity based plans and amendments to any existing plans.

6. Administer all plans entitled to the exemption under Rule 16b-3 of the Exchange Act, including all stock options, restricted stock units and deferred stock plans.

7. Review and approve, for the CEO and other executive officers of the Company, when and if appropriate, employment agreements, severance agreements, consulting agreements and change in control or termination agreements.

8. Evaluate and recommend to the full Board appropriate compensation for the Company's directors, including compensation and expense reimbursement policies for attendance at Board and committee meetings.

9. Review and discuss with management the compensation discussion and analysis required to be included in the Company's annual report or proxy statement. Based on such review and discussion, the Committee shall make a recommendation to the Board as to whether such compensation discussion and analysis shall be included in such annual report or proxy statement, and oversee preparation of the compensation committee report required by SEC rules for inclusion in the Company's annual report and proxy statement.

10. Review and recommend to the Board for approval the frequency with which the Company will conduct Say on Pay Votes, taking into account the results of the most recent stockholder advisory vote on frequency of Say on Pay Votes required by Section 14A of the Exchange Act, and review and approve the proposals regarding the Say on Pay Vote and the frequency of the Say on Pay Vote to be included in the Company's proxy statements.

11. Review and consider material human capital topics including, without limitation, gender pay equity.

12. Report regularly to the Board on activities of the Committee.

13. Conduct an annual performance evaluation of the Committee, including review of adherence to this Committee charter.

14. Review the adequacy of this Committee charter at least annually and recommend any proposed changes to the Board for approval.

15. Perform such other duties and responsibilities, consistent with this Committee charter, the Company's bylaws, governing law, the rules and regulations of the NYSE or other national stock exchange that the Company's securities shall be listed on, the federal securities laws and such other requirements applicable to the Company, delegated to the Committee by the Board or required under the provisions of any compensation or benefit plan maintained by the Company.

16. Oversee the assessment of the risks related to the Company's compensation policies and programs applicable to officers and employees, and report to the Board on the results of this assessment.

Miscellaneous

This Committee charter is not intended to change or augment the obligations of the Company or its directors or management under the federal securities laws or to create new standards for determining whether directors or management have fulfilled their duties, including fiduciary duties under applicable law.